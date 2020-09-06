Patriots Leave Talented Young WR Off the Practice Squad

If you were hoping to see talented young wide receiver Jeff Thomas come back to the New England Patriots as a member of the practice squad, it’s not happening–at least not anytime soon.

The Patriots finalized their practice squad on Sunday and Thomas wasn’t among the players brought back. Here is a look at the players who did make the practice squad.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jeff Thomas Isn’t There, But Why?

The Patriots’ offense lacks explosiveness, and this is primarily what Thomas brings to the table. Because of this, I thought there was an outside chance the former Miami Hurricanes standout would at least be brought in to be a part of the practice squad after he was initially released. That didn’t happen, and it’ unclear why he wasn’t chosen.

However, injuries could have been a factor. He missed most of training camp and seemed a bit limited once he actually did make it onto the practice field. Perhaps he couldn’t get healthy enough to make the Patriots comfortable he’d be able to contribute anytime soon. Rather than hold up their development and Thomas’ they could have set him free to get healthy and to perhaps connect with another team in the future.

Thomas had some character concerns coming out of college, but it’s unclear if that had anything to do with him not making the Patriots’ squad.

The Patriots 53-Man Roster

The Patriots’ practice squad is above, but here is the 53-man roster for now, although it is without a kicker, and that will obviously change by Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer Running back: Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead

Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead Fullback: Jakob Johnson

Jakob Johnson Wide receiver: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers

Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo

Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron

Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron Defensive tackle: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart

Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart Defensive end: Deatrich Wise

Deatrich Wise Inside linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland Outside linebacker: John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers

John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis Specialist: Matthew Slater (coverage), Justin Bethel (coverage), Jake Bailey (punter), Joe Cardona (long snapper)

Also Read: