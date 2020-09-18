Patriots Rookie Ruled Out for Week 2; Tweets Cryptic Message

If you’re waiting to see one of the New England Patriots‘ most promising rookies take the field in the regular season, you’ll have to hold out for at least another week.

After missing Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins as a healthy scratch, rookie linebacker Josh Uche will not play in the Week 2 clash with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the final injury report that was released on Friday, Uche was the only player ruled out of the Sunday night game–aside from guys like Gunner Olszewski and Damien Harris who are on injured reserve.

After the injury report went out to the media, Uche took to Twitter to post a short, indirect, but obviously related message about his availability.

In due time ⏳ — Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) September 18, 2020

Josh Uche’s Injury

It seems an ankle injury is the culprit behind Uche’s absence in Week 2. However, because he was a healthy scratch in Week 1, it makes you wonder if the Patriots believe the rookie still needs some development in addition to the minor ding on the ankle.

Uche showed arguably as much promise during training camp as any of the Patriots’ rookies. So much so, NBC Sports’ Peter King tabbed Uche as his pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Clearly, King didn’t envision Uche sitting for the first two games of the season.

Josh Uche’s Potential Role

Most see Uche occupying a move linebacker spot similarly to Kyle Van Noy. The position requires versatility as a player could be asked to rush the passer from the line of scrimmage, or to provide run coverage from this spot, or to move to the second level.

Uche’s strength and athleticism have seemingly made him a good fit for this role.

Other Notables From the Injury Report

Aside from Uche, Patriots fans should also take note of wide receivers N’Keal Harry and Julian Edelman showing up on the injury report. Both had limited participation on Friday and are listed as questionable.

It would be a major surprise if either man was unable to go on Sunday night, but when you consider that both men are still battling some sort of injury, it’s worth keeping an eye on their health throughout the game.

Stay tuned for more information before, during, and after Sunday night’s game.

Also Read: