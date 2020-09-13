Patriots Sign Nigerian Powerhouse to Replace Oft-Injured 2nd-Year Pro

The New England Patriots had to place Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve on Saturday. As a part of a flurry of transactions, the team also signed Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.

Caleb Benenoch’s NFL Career Data

The 6’5″ 305-pounder was a fifth-round pick in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He shares a hometown with NBA Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon in Lagos, Nigeria. Benenoch’s spent time with the Patriots, Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in 2019.

Truth be told, his stay with the Patriots could be a short one depending on the health and recovery of some of the guys who are currently on injured reserve like Cajuste, Gunner Olszewski, and Damien Harris.

For now, the 26-year-old represents additional depth for the Patriots on the offensive line.

Yodny Cajuste Still Hasn’t Made His Debut

Cajuste is promising as a talent, but after spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve, and now the first three games of the 2020 campaign on the shelf, there are justified concerns on his ability to stay healthy in the NFL.

Depth on the offensive line is an issue for the Patriots, but the team will only wait so long for Cajuste to finally get healthy enough to prove he’s an NFL player.

A Flurry of Deals on Saturday Ahead of Week 1

In addition to the signing of Benenoch and Cajuste landing on injured reserve, the Patriots made several other moves to get themselves in position for Week 1. That includes promoting kicker Nick Folk.

