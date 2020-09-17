Patriots Signed a QB Who Is Even Bigger Than Cam Newton

While he’s not going to push Cam Newton for the starting quarterback spot, its noticeable when the New England Patriots sign a 6’7″ quarterback.

Earlier this week, the Patriots inked giant Central Connecticut product Jake Dolegala to a contract and added him to the team’s practice squad.

The Patriots have signed former Bengals QB Jake Dolegala to their practice squad. Quality move for the St. Francis High grad. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) September 15, 2020

Newton is one of the bigger quarterbacks in the league, but Dolegala might make him look a little small.

Where Is Dolegala From?

Dolegala played for four years at Central Connecticut. As a senior in 2018, he completed 61 percent of his passes, threw for 2,221 yards and 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He wasn’t drafted in 2019, but was a part of the Cincinnati Bengals’ camp this year and in 2019 where he performed well.

During the 2019 preseason, Dolegala completed 37-of-61 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. There was some thought he could be a developmental prospect in Cincinnati, but once the team drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020, it was clear even if it was just to supply depth, Dolegala was expendable.

The Patriots must have had an eye on him last year and in 2020 because they brought him in to be a part of the practice squad.

What Role is He Going to Play on the Practice Squad?

For now, Dolegala is just on the practice squad to provide some depth. For now, he is the only quarterback on the practice squad with the team having released Brian Lewerke. If for no other reason, Dolegala gives the Patriots a young player who can learn their system and continue to give wide receiver prospects like Devin Ross and Isaiah Zuber some work.

Could He Be a Developmental Quarterback?

At 6’7″ and with his strong arm and solid decision making, Dolegala has some potential. However, he’d need to really show himself to be quite the quickstudy for him to make a big enough mark with the team to justify any level of security. To be honest, I’d be surprised if he was still a part of the team, in any capacity, by the end of the season.

Perhaps he’ll be a surprise and push Jarrett Stidham as the best young quarterback on the roster.

