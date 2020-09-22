Patriots Bring In Potential Offensive Weapon for Tryout

The New England Patriots have maintained a steady flow of players from the practice squad to the active roster. They may have brought in a future call-up in Dominique Dafney.

The Patriots are hosting free-agent TE Dominique Dafney (Indiana State) for COVID testing and an eventual tryout. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Dafney made a mark as a wildcat type option in 2019, with 439 yards rushing. He would project as a practice-squad possibility. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 21, 2020

The Patriots had the 6’3″ 235-pounder (RB/TE) in for a tryout on Monday. Dafney was signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad this offseason but didn’t stick with the team.

Dominique Dafney’s Football Resume

He played his college ball at three different midwestern schools. He began at Iowa Western Community College in 2016. He played for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2017-18 and then finished up in 2019 at Indiana State.

At Indiana State, he played fullback garnering MVFC All-newcomer and second-team all-conference honors. He’s seen as an athletic option in the passing and running game who could potentially provide some value at running back and/or tight end.

Dafney’s athleticism is probably his best attribute from scrimmage, as you might be able to tell by looking at some of his measurables from the NFL Combine:

Is There Any Room For Dafney?

The Patriots proved on Sunday night their offense has a few more layers than most of their critics originally suggested. Cam Newton threw for just under 400 yards in the five-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks. That said, there is no question he and the passing offense could use another weapon.

More than likely, Dafney isn’t going to be that guy–especially not at this moment. If anything, his presence could help facilitate the elevation of a guy who spent the early portion of this campaign on the practice squad. While Dafney has some undeniable tools, he’s more than likely being considered in a means to provide depth throughout the practice squad.

