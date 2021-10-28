Niners Coach Shoots Down Patriots Trade Offer Report

Don’t believe everything you read.

That’s apparently San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s message to the media and public after a report stemming from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham’s book It’s Better to Be Feared said the team turned down an offer of a second-round pick from the New England Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

The Niners’ head coach was asked if there was any truth to the reported offer of a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo and he said, “No. None.”

Shanahan also added: “I’d also like to not keep answering questions about a book. I promise if that was the case, then I would have talked to their head coach.” Here is a look at the segment from Shanahan’s Wednesday presser:

Kyle Shanahan says the #Patriots didn't offer a 2nd round pick to the #49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo around the time of the 2021 draft.pic.twitter.com/WRux1VkAeR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2021

Wickersham’s book said the Niners wanted a first-round pick over one in the second. It would seem to be a believable story, which is why it made the rounds so quickly earlier this week.

Alas, Shanahan tells us there is “no” truth to it.

Patriots Have 99 Problems, But QB Ain’t One

While the Patriots still don’t have the desired playmakers at wide receiver, enough speed at linebacker or depth at cornerback, the most important position and the situation around him seems to be in a goo place.

ESPN Analyst and former NFL cornerback Dominique Foxworth was asked on Tuesday’s episode of Get Up! which rookie quarterback is on pace for the most long-lasting success, and he pointed to Jones.

Foxworth said:

This boils down to a question of talent vs. circumstance. I think I’m going to go with Mac Jones, because I think it’s about the circumstance. Trevor Lawrence is still the most talented rookie quarterback that we have, but his situation in Jacksonville is bad. The situation in New England is not perfect, but it seems like they made a decision before this season started that they are going to bring Mac Jones along slowly, and let him develop, and play for the future. It seems like he’s meeting every check point, and they’re not pushing him out there asking him to do more than he’s … capable of. I think that is a recipe for long-term success. And I mean, it’s New England.

You’d have to agree with Foxworth. When you combine how well Jones has played with the fact he’s already in a system and organization that appears to fit him like a glove bodes well for his future.

Jones has outperformed the other four quarterbacks in the draft and has the most stable infrastructure around him. It’s hard to be in a better situation. We can’t close the book on Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields, but Jones is ahead by a sizable margin at this early stage.

