Patriots’ Adrian Phillips Reacts to Friend’s Severe Leg Injury

The New England Patriots‘ Adrian Phillips and Quandre Diggs were college teammates at Texas and both are natives of the Lonestar state. They work out together in the offseason and their friendship appears to be more like a brotherhood.

That explains Phillips’ emotional reaction to the news of Diggs’ gruesome leg injury on Sunday. ESPN’s Mike Reiss captured this clip of a saddened Phillips talking about his friend’s injury.

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips was emotional in speaking about his close friend Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks safety who sustained a serious leg injury today. pic.twitter.com/6qFWOlJlEW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 10, 2022

The official news regarding the injury was to be expected. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle. Diggs’ teammate Tyler Lockett stayed with him as the former was visibly shaken by the injury.

Per Pete Carroll, Quandre Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a disclosed ankle. His ankle was put back in place. He’ll stay behind. Tyler Lockett asked Carroll for permission to stay with him and will do so. “He’ll be back,” Carroll said of Diggs’ recovering from the injury. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 10, 2022

Quandre Diggs injury video | Adrian Phillips emotional video | Quandre leg injuryhttps://t.co/9k7DCGVUWV pic.twitter.com/NTsWmeqOvy — Trending Forum (@TrendingsForum) January 10, 2022

Phillips took to Twitter to express his frustration with Diggs’ injury.

Shit ain’t fair dawg…I love you bro @qdiggs6 — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 10, 2022

There are a number of factors that make Diggs’ injury all the more sad. There’s the obvious severity and the unfortunate feelings of seeing another human being injured, but there’s also some more specific details.

Quandre Diggs is Known as a Hard Worker

No matter who you speak to among the NFL player fraternity, they all seem to regard Diggs as a hard worker. The two-time Pro-Bowler is known for his physical style of play. Patriots fans may know him for this crushing hit on N’Keal Harry that sent the New England WR to concussion protocol.





Quandre Diggs hit on N’Keal Harry | Patriots vs Seahawks 2020-09-21T00:55:23Z

Diggs reached out to Harry to apologize for the hit saying it “was never his intention to hurt anybody.”

Harry also said, per NESN’s Zack Cox that he didn’t think the hit was intentional.

The love and respect for Diggs seems to run deep throughout the NFL player base.

Diggs Was Nine Minutes From Free Agency

Diggs had worked very hard to have a strong year to set himself up for a free-agent payday. The Seahawks were 6-10 and clearly out of the playoff picture in Week 18, and the injury happened with 9 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

If he gets through the fourth quarter unscathed, the major conversation around Diggs this morning is about his place as a free-agent safety. As it is, Diggs is facing a long recovery from an injury that threatens his effectiveness moving forward.

KDRV’s Cameron Derby drops a gem to remind sports fans who are critical of college players who forego college bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. Every football player is truly on a play-by-play status.

For those who cry about college players skipping a bowl to avoid injury… y’all see what just happened to Quandre Diggs? Nine minutes from free agency and just suffered a severe injury. The Seahawks are 6-10 and eliminated from the playoffs. Injuries can take it all. — Cameron Derby (@CamDerbyTV) January 10, 2022

There is at least some good news surrounding Diggs’ injury. Apparently, the first report indicates there is no ligament damage.

No ligament damage for Quandre Diggs. That's the best news on an otherwise gruesome injury. But that should help his recovery process substantially. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 10, 2022

Hopefully, Diggs can recover completely and return to the football sooner rather than later. There is already an outcry from some Seahawks fans who want the team to offer Diggs an extension, despite his injury.

We will have to see how things shake out, but the next few months will be crucial for Diggs.

