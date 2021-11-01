NFL Analyst Predicts Patriots Will Trade For Bears Star WR

After back-to-back impressive wins, the New England Patriots are riding high? However, that doesn’t mean the team will sit by and allow the NFL Trade Deadline to pass on November 2 at 4pm ET without making a move.

It seems unlikely the Patriots will make a huge splash, but not every one shares that take on the team’s potential moves the next 48 hours. In some admittedly “bold predictions” Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton predicts the Patriots will trade for neglected Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Moton wrote:

Through seven weeks, Robinson has posted modest numbers, which indicates his connection or the lack thereof with Fields isn’t the only issue. The eighth-year veteran is averaging 35.7 receiving yards per contest, a career-low when excluding the 2017 season when he only played one game because of a torn ACL. This past offseason, the Chicago Bears franchise-tagged Robinson, so he doesn’t have a stable future with the team. The front office may deal him before he walks in free agency next spring. Back in March, the New England Patriots signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, but neither has produced at the level of a go-to wide receiver. They’re averaging 39.3 and 50 yards per game, respectively, with 41 combined receptions. The Patriots can acquire Robinson with the intent to help their rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, who looks the part of a starter, throwing for 1,779 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions with a 70.4 percent completion rate. New England should offer a second-round pick to see if Chicago bites on a deal.

Acquiring Robinson would give New England something they haven’t had in years, and that’s a true No. 1 wide receiver. While it makes sense from a pure football standpoint, there are other factors that may prevent Moton’s predictions from coming true.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Ghosts of the Mohamed Sanu Trade May Surface

Money is always a factor. Robinson is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, so there isn’t a long-term commitment in place. However, he is playing the 2021 season under the franchise tag which pays him $17.8 million. That’s steep, even if New England would only be on the hook for a prorated portion of the deal.

The Patriots spent more than $250 million on free agents during the offseason, so they aren’t against spending for good players. However, because the franchise is only months removed from a spending spree, it’s understandable if Bill Belichick and Co. are a little gun shy. Also, it’s not as if the team hasn’t had a similar deal for a productive receiver go south on them recently.

Back in 2019, the Patriots traded a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. The veteran receiver played in just eight games for the Patriots before being released ahead of the 2020 campaign after, according to Sanu, he refused to take a paycut.

No situation is exactly the same, but a deal like this has blown up in the Patriots’ faces before.

What Would a Deal For Robinson Do For the Patriots?

If you add Robinson into the mix with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, the Patriots would finally have a complete, deep and talented group of pass catchers.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ already strong and efficient maiden season could get even better. Still, I caution anyone who is going to become too taken with Moton’s prediction.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!