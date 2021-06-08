Pro-Bowler WR Mentioned as Free-Agent Fit for Patriots

The New England Patriots didn’t trade for Julio Jones, but that doesn’t mean they’re not in the market to improve their wide receiver group.

With months still to go before the start of the 2021 season and more than a month before the beginning of training camp, New England could still add to their roster.

Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault suggested a former Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and Patriots menace, Alshon Jeffery, might be a fit. Jeffery helped the Philadelphia Eagles upset the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He had three receptions for 73 yards and a TD in Philly’s 41-33 win.

Dussault wrote:

Jeffery is coming off a down year in Philadelphia, but has the kind of size to help as an outside receiver. He’s 31 and wouldn’t take the top off of the defense, but his length and experience could provide a different kind of boost to the receiver corps.

At 6’3″, Jeffery has always been a big target capable of making tough catches down the field and in the red zone. It sounds a lot like what the Patriots hoped N’Keal Harry would become.

During his nine-year career, Jeffery has hauled in 475 passes for 6,786 yards and 46 TDs. At 31, would he still be an asset to the Patriots’ passing game?

Where Would Jeffery Fit in With the Patriots?

If healthy, Jeffery would seemingly project as New England’s No. 1 receiver. He’s more accomplished than Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers. Also, Cam Newton, who still seems set to be the team’s starting quarterback, has enjoyed throwing to bigger targets like Jeffery during his NFL career.

Jeffery has some similarities in size and style to former Carolina Panthers standouts Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin. The former Chicago Bears and Eagles’ star would come to New England for a much cheaper price tag than the one Jones’ carried to the Tennessee Titans.

Signing Jeffery Wouldn’t Make Patriots Passing Game Any Scarier

As much as many of us would love to see the Patriots add a weapon at receiver, I’m not sure Jeffery is the right guy. While he’s a little younger than Jones, his health is perhaps an even more significant concern.

Since the Eagles’ Super Bowl season, when Jeffery played in all 16 games (something he’s only done twice in his career), his availability has decreased every year.

In 2018 he played in 13 games, then 10 in 2019, and he was down to just seven in 2020–and he only started two of those contests. The trend isn’t positive, and it likely explains why he hasn’t been signed after the Eagles released him in March.

If the Patriots choose to pursue Jeffery, it’ll be on a budget deal where they are hoping to ink a veteran on a short-term, prove-it deal designed to allow Jeffery to convince a team to sign him to another multi-year pact.

If that’s the case, the signing would be low-risk, but don’t expect it to make New England’s passing game much scarier.