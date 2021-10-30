Patriots ‘Could Make a Move’ at the Trade Deadline For Massive Lineman

The New England Patriots‘ offensive line has been an ever-changing group this season thanks to injury and some poor play. Trent Brown went down in Week 1 with a calf injury and hasn’t played since. Yodny Cajuste finally got his opportunity to show what he could do and wound up getting benched following multiple errors in the overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Yasir Durant was sent to the sidelines after an awful first-half performance against the New York Jets in September. Justin Herron has had his ups and downs while Mike Onwenu has battled injuries and COVID-19. The unit might be at a point of stability now, but the issues throughout the first half of the season indicate the team might need to add some depth.

“””ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!“””

Pat’s Pulpit’s Brian M. Hines thinks the Patriots could potentially look to shore up the offensive line. He wrote about the prospects of New England calling the Philadelphia Eagles about the availability of Andre Dillard. Hines wrote:

Looking at tackles that could be available, Philadelphia’s Andre Dillard is a name that comes to mind. The Eagles traded up to select Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but their seventh round pick from 2018, Jordan Mailata, recently inked a four-year, $64 million extension to play left tackle. During Lane Johnson absence the past few weeks, Mailata moved to right tackle while Dillard slid back into the lineup to protect Jalen Hurts’ blindside. Dillard impressed while filling in, allowing zero pressures on 199 snaps, but with Johnson back in the mix, Philadelphia could look to sell high on their former first round pick. With at least one-year remaining of team control, the Eagles will need a strong offer to consider moving him. If the Patriots view offensive tackle as a serious issue, they could make a move for Dillard, who also has been practicing at guard.

“””ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!“””

Trading For an O-Lineman Isn’t Sexy, But…

When a fanbase thinks about a trade deadline deal in the NFL, it’s usually more exciting to think about the team acquiring a wide receiver, running back or tight end who can add some excitement and find their way into the end zone.

That’s understandable, but solidifying the offensive line could protect the most important player in the franchise, and that’s Mac Jones. Through Week 7, Jones has been sacked or hit 61 times. That’s not ideal. Finding Jones weapons is nice, but keeping him healthy is better.

At Which Position Do the Patriots Need the Most Help?

Cases can be made for WR, O-Line and perhaps even linebacker, but the position that screams “help me” the most for the Patriots is cornerback.

The trade of Stephon Gilmore and the injury to Jonathan Jones has left an already thin unit even thinner. New England signed Brian Poole and D’Vante Bausby to the practice squad, and they are expected to incorporate Shaun Wade Sunday against the Chargers, but that’s the position New England should prioritize at the trade deadline.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!