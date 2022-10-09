Patriots Fans Send Strong Message About QB1 After Win

The New England Patriots were led to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday by a stingy defense and a rookie quarterback who played with poise and confidence.

Bailey Zapppe didn’t just fill-in for Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, he played arguably the best game a QB has played for the Patriots in a while. The statline won’t knock your socks off. Zappe posted the following numbers: 17-for-21, 188 yards, 1 TD, and an INT (that wasn’t his fault).

After the performance, many fans and members of the media took to social media to make a case for Zappe to remain the starter, even once Jones is healthy enough to return.

Brendan Glasheen of the Maine Celtics urged Bill Belichick to “start Zappe.”

🎶🎵 START ZAPPE 🎵🎶 — Brendan Glasheen (@BrendanGlasheen) October 9, 2022

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran launched a “mea culpa” on Zappe after doubting him the past two weeks.

"I am making a Bailey Zappe mea culpa"@tomecurran is impressed with how well the rookie has played so far 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FWtCK9KJbj — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 9, 2022

New Hampshire politician Steve Marchand says Zappe has at least pushed Brian Hoyer out of the “QB2” spot, right?

I know folks with be joking about Zappe replacing Mac Jones for the @Patriots, but a more serious question: Zappe has supplanted Hoyer as QB2 now, right, @MikeReiss? Love your work, Mike! https://t.co/7AqSdx5bPd — Steve Marchand (@marchandsteve) October 9, 2022

Vegas Insider’s Tommy Freeze Pops doesn’t want to use anyone’s name, but he refers to the elephant in the room.

Are we all thinking the same thing here? Do I need to calm down? — TommyFreezePops (@yaboiTCfresh) October 9, 2022

You knew that if Zappe played well against the Lions, especially considering how well he performed last week on the road against the Green Bay Packers, this might become a thing.

Is It Still Too Early For a QB Controversy?

The answer to that question is probably yes. However, we’re not far from going into a full-fledged dilemma. Zappe looked even better against the Lions after having a week to prepare like the starter and while playing at home against a porous Detroit defense.

Those last two factors are part of what keeps most of the logical folks from going all-in on a Zappe > Mac narrative. Jones was inactive for Sunday’s game as he tries to recover as quickly as possible from a severe high ankle sprain.

After watching Zappe sling it, avoid turnovers to the best of his ability and calmly lead this offense, Jones is probably even more anxious about getting back under center.

If Jones still can’t play next week when the Patriots head west to take on the Cleveland Browns, the next shoe could be set to drop. If Zappe starts again, plays well, and the Patriots win, the team will be back to .500. Zappe would have a 2-0 record as a starter, and Jones could be in serious trouble.

Belichick may not want to snatch the job from a second-year pro whose best days could still be ahead of him. If he’s determined to give Jones another shot once he’s healthy–even amidst a Zappe surge–Mac’s leash will probably be short.

How short?

Every interception or bad throw he uncorks will generate “Zappe” chants from Patriots nation.

Does Zappe Have a Higher Ceiling Than Mac?

My quick answer to this question is yes. Zappe’s arm is more live, he has far better mobility, a strong pocket presence, and more of the accuracy we were told Jones possessed but struggles to show.

The sample size for Zappe is too limited to throw up a bunch of stats to prove the point. Zappe has already thrown as many TD passes as Jones this season despite attempting 61 more throws. Jones’ 5 interceptions have been ugly, and Zappe’s lone pick was not his fault.

Blame Nelson Agholor’s bobble of a well-thrown ball for the turnover. Beyond the numbers and such, Zappe’s poise and confidence are superior to Jones already, no matter what anyone in that Patriots locker room suggests.

Buckle up; this could be one of the more interesting seasons in Foxborough in a long time.