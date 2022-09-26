Bill Belichick Explains Kendrick Bourne’s Lack of Playing Time

For the third straight week, New England Patriots wide receiver continued to receive little playing time and head coach Bill Belichick finally explained why.

In Week 3, Bourne got 18 total snaps. With Jakobi Meyers out and the wide receiver putting up solid numbers to start the season, this was quite surprising.

In total, this season Bourne has 44 snaps played per Pro Football Reference. This is seventh among Patriots skill players and makes up less than a quarter of New England’s offensive plays. In comparison, Lil’Jordan Humphrey has played in 83 snaps including 50 snaps in Week 3.

On Monday, Belichick explained why Humphrey received so much playing time in comparison to a player such as Bourne.

“It’s a decision on the type of formations, the type of plays you’re running (and) they’re running,” Belichick said Monday morning on WEEI. “It was a lot of loaded, heavy boxes from the Ravens. That involves some things in the running game. (Humphrey) is a cross between 12 personnel and 11 personnel. It gives us a little bit of both on the field.”

When he is on the field, Bourne has done well. In Week 3 he was the Patriots second-best wide receiver with four catches for 58 yards on five targets per Pro Football Reference. In total, Bourne has seven receptions for 115 yards and averaging 16.4 yards per reception.

What Does Bourne Think About His Lack of Playing Time?

While Bourne says that he hopes to play more, he stressed that the Patriots coaches have a plan and that he is happy.

“Yeah, the coaches got the plan,” Bourne told NBC Sports Boston. “I think it works. I can’t say this or that. I’m definitely happy with what I got to do. I would love to play more, but I gotta just keep proving it to the coaches. Game by game. Every time I go in, just making the plays that come so I can try to go out there more.

“They just got different packages,” Bourne added. “Bigger packages here and there. LJ is a bigger guy so they like to confuse the defense. It’s the coaches’ plan, and I gotta just go with the punches.”

Who Else Is Getting More Playing Time Than Bourne?

Another wide receiver who is getting plenty of playing time compared to Bourne is Nelson Agholor. This is even more interesting considering the lack of ball security from Agholor. In Week 3 he committed his second crucial fumble of the season.

Agholor spoke about his mistake after the loss.

“Yeah, that was tough. I mean, the most important thing, and we talk about it, is ball security. That loses games, and I had an opportunity at the end there, you know, made a play, could have been a big play, and at the end of the day, guy comes out nowhere and he makes the big play,” Agholor said. “It’s the ones you don’t see, so you have to make sure you’re holding it secure enough that no one can dislodge it.

“Ball security was a big factor, and my part in it, you know, that ball security at the end, I had an opportunity to secure a first down and secure good field position for us,” Agholor added. “So it’s tough when that happens, but you move on. You focus on it. We know what it’s like. We prepare for ball security. And for me, just run a little bit more aggressive. If my eyes are on two guys upfield, maybe I just get upfield and take what I already have.”