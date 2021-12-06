Patriots Slammed For ‘Boneheaded’ Front Office Decision

Every NFL team makes “boneheaded” decisions at some point. The front offices with the most failures tend to make more. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have a history of success that is unrivaled in the NFL, but even the Hoodie has his share of head-scratchers.

One recent decision was recently spotlighted by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski. He wrote an article highlighting each NFL team’s worst front-office decision and Sobleski honed in on the Patriots’ failure to sign J.C. Jackson to an extension.

Sobleski wrote:

The goal for NFL organizations in most contract negotiations is to get to the table early to obtain more favorable terms. The New England Patriots didn’t do so with J.C. Jackson, who is set to be a free agent after this season, and the cornerback’s value has continued to rise thanks to standout play. The 26-year-old Jackson should be viewed as the top available corner going into next year’s free agency. Last season, he finished second in the league with nine interceptions. He’s tied for second this year with five. He’s also leading the league with 14 passes defended. Jackson’s ball skills are second to none. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has snagged 22 interceptions and defended 44 passes. The price of his next contract could rival the league’s highest-paid cornerbacks.

Jackson is arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and entering his prime, but the Patriots are seemingly set up to lose him because it seems unlikely they will be willing to outbid another team interested in signing Jackson to a lucrative deal.

Jackson Has Established Himself as a CB1

Through 12 games in 2021, Jackson has 7 interceptions. It’s a heck of a follow-up season after he had 9 picks in 2020. In Jackson’s first two seasons, he had 3 and 5 interceptions, respectively. His 24 interceptions in 57 games is more than Hall-of-Famers like Deion Sanders and Charles Woodson.

Even if Jackson doesn’t get another interception this season, he’d still be averaging six per game through his first four years in the NFL. That’s an unprecedented pace.

Because of his performance, there is no question, he has to be considered a No. 1 corner. With that distinction likely comes a major free-agent deal this spring.

Jackson’s Big Test on Monday Night

If we’re being honest, the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs has gotten the best of Jackson in head-to-head matchups. In 2 games in 2020, Diggs lit Jackson up for 15 receptions, 237 yards and 3 TDs. It was his best overall performance of the year against an AFC East foe.

That’s certainly not the distinction Jackson wants to have against him related the top receiver in the division. Look for Jackson to try to prove he can hang with Diggs on Monday night in Week 13.

