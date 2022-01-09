NFL Experts Suggests Bill Belichick is ‘Willing to Pay’ Patriots Star Top Dollar

After the New England Patriots went on a spending spree this past offseason, there shouldn’t be a ton of doubt about Bill Belichick or the organization’s willingness to distribute free-agent dollars.

However, there could still be a question about when the franchise will spend and on whom. According to CLNS’ Evan Lazar, Patriots soon-to-be free agent J.C. Jackson is “going to get paid.”

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Lazar tweeted some of Jackson’s stats to further prove his point. Pat’s Pulpit’s Rich Hill retweeted Lazar’s post and added more opinion on the topic.

Hill sees Jackson as the kind of “elite player” at his position the Patriots will be willing to pay to keep in the fold.

Belichick avoids overpaying players by only giving top-of-position deals to those that are actually top five in their position. Jackson is the type of elite player that Belichick is willing to pay to retain. https://t.co/Ox4QROdi77 — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) January 6, 2022

While some receivers have gotten the best of Jackson in head-to-head matchups, his overall numbers have been stellar throughout his career.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Jackson Has Had Elite Numbers From Day 1

Since his rookie season in 2018, Jackson hasn’t finished lower than tied for sixth in interceptions. Heading into Sunday’s important regular-season finale with the Dolphins, Jackson is currently second in the league with 8 interceptions.

He has a total of 17 over his past 32 games. Speaking of Pro Football Focus’ love for Jackson, the site’s official Twitter account posted this graphic recognizing the Patriots’ star as the highest-graded player at his position in man-to-man coverage.

To put it plainly, Jackson has been a problem for the opposition this year, and because he’s still just 26 years old, he’s expected to play at this level for at least 4-6 more seasons.

That sounds like the perfect setup for a young cornerback set to cash in on the free-agent market. The Patriots figure to have two ways to retain Jackson. The first option might be to simply reward him with the lucrative deal he’s earned. The second option would be to franchise tag him.

That is projected to cost the Patriots between $17-$17.5 million for the 2022 season. Because of this, it seems logical Jackson could sign a 4-year deal worth something in the neighborhood of $64 million.

If he continues to play at the level he has since he came into the league as an undrafted free agent, it’ll be a bargain.

Stefon Diggs Has Been Jackson’s Boogeyman

Even really good corners have guys that they struggle to cover. For Jackson, it’s been the Buffalo Bills’ star Stefon Diggs.

Diggs lit Jackson up in 2020 for 15 receptions, 237 yards and 2 TDs in 2 games. Things were a little better in the two meetings this regular season, but the first game was played on Monday Night Football in Buffalo with 50 mph winds.

In the second meeting, back in Week 16, Diggs again got the better of Jackson with 7 receptions for 85 yards and a TD. Jackson and the Patriots may get a third shot at Diggs and the Bills in the postseason as that is New England’s most-likely playoff opponent.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!