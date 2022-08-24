Belichick Speaks ‘Regularly’ to Retired Patriots Legend Teasing Return

Retired New England Patriots great Julian Edelman has been teasing a comeback. If he makes the decision to return to the NFL, there is a decent chance he’d come back to play for the Patriots.

Edelman was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show recently and he discussed a potential comeback. Edelman said he does miss football and he told Eisen that if he had three or four weeks to get ready for a late-season or postseason return, he could get it done.

Here is a look at the episode with Edelman. In addition to the aforementioned section, there is a plethora of good content in the 37-minute session:

2022-08-17

Edelman is a borderline Hall-of-Famer, but one of the greatest wide receivers and players in Patriots history. After being drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Edelman would go on to help New England to win three Super Bowls.

He is also the Super Bowl LIII MVP. Edelman ranks second in team history in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and ninth in receiving TDs. Edelman is 36 years old and has been retired since spring 2021.

Belichick Says He Speaks With Edelman “Fairly Regularly”

During a meeting with the press this week while the Patriots prepared for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders, Belichick was asked about Edelman’s comments and the possibility of a comeback.

Belichick told reporters he speaks with Edelman “fairly regularly,” but said they “would have to ask Julian” whether or not he was seriously considering a comeback.

It is tough to try to read deeply into any of Belichick’s comments, but it sounded as if there would be at least some chance for Edelman to return to play for the Patriots. However, there is also a chance Edelman could return and play elsewhere.

Could Brady Steal Edelman Away From Belichick?

Tom Brady has been a master recruiter since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. He helped to lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and recently, Brady was able to get veteran wide receiver and future Hall-of-Famer Julio Jones to bring what’s left of his talents to Tampa Bay.

Considering the long-standing tied between Edelman and Brady, you can bet the former will receive a phone call from the latter–if he hasn’t already–about a potential comeback this season with the Buccaneers.

If that happens, the Bucs might become an even more hated team in the New England area than they have become since Brady’s exit.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey is Making a Splash

When the Patriots signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey this offseason, almost no one gave him much of a chance to make the roster. However, through two preseason games, it’s gotten to the point where if Humphrey isn’t on the 53-man roster for the Patriots, there will likely be a line of teams willing to add him to their squads.

In addition to making some outstanding effort plays in special teams, Humphrey has been New England’s most consistent receiver. Through two games, Humphrey has 11 receptions for 133 yards. Humphrey is 6-foot-4 and weighs 225 pounds. His size and versatility make him a tough cover for opposing defenses and his workhorse approach is only helping his case overall.

With Kristian Wilkerson and Tyquan Thornton’s injuries, Humphrey’s chances of sticking are looking good.