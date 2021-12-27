Bill Belichick Reacts to Reporter’s Unbelievable Post-Game Question

There are times when players and coaches react irresponsibly to basic and logical questions from the media. Speaking to a competitor immediately after a loss can be a tense situation.
One reporter who was speaking with the New England Patriots‘ head coach Bill Belichick following his team’s 33-21 loss to the rival Buffalo Bills should be described as brave or completely disconnected from the moment.
Less than an hour after the Patriots lost the biggest regular season of the game, the reporter asked Belichick for his New Year’s Resolution. I’m not kidding. Take a listen:
I’m not sure who deserves more credit in this situation; the reporter for having the courage to ask such a seemingly irrelevant question with a high potential of infuriating one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, or Belichick himself.
The fact that Belichick held it together and didn’t blow up showed a considerable amount of self control. The legendary coach didn’t even utter a “c’mon, are you kidding me?” He kept it cordial as he declined answering the question. Impressive all around.
Twitter Reacts to the New Year’s Resolution Question
Paul Domowitch of WBCBSports harshly blamed the reporter’s editor for the questioning.
Boston Connor of the Pat McAfee Show couldn’t believe the question was asked.
Pickswise questioned the timing of the question.
Perhaps this was the reporter’s first (and perhaps last) chance to speak to Belichick in person and they decided to shoot their shot.
The funny thing about this entire situation is that someone may have the guts to follow up with Belichick next week. After all, he did say maybe he’d have his resolution next week.
What’s Next For the Patriots?
After being thoroughly outplayed by the Bills on Sunday, the Patriots find themselves on a two-game losing streak. At 9-6 and in second place, the Patriots’ spot in the postseason isn’t guaranteed.
Fortunately, they have two winnable games ahead of them. Next week, New England they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game they should win. In the final week of the season, the Patriots rematch the Miami Dolphins.
New England did lose to the Dolphins back in Week 1, but most would agree this team is better now than they were at the start of the year. If the Patriots finish the season at 11-6, they will make the playoffs, and they will have an outside shot at winning the AFC East.
Belichick must make a next week’s resolution and that’s to ensure his players don’t look past the Jaguars, as they hope for losses from other AFC contenders like the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
