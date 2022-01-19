Bill Belichick Blasted for Postgame Behavior With Bills Head Coach

The New England Patriots took a 47-17 beating at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. The loss was not only lopsided; it also eliminated the Patriots from the postseason and gave Buffalo the definitive 2-1 edge over their rivals.

When you’re the Patriots, that’s a difficult pill to swallow. While Bill Belichick and the Patriots rebuilt a non-playoff team into one that won 10 games and qualified for the postseason in a year, there may have been a little animosity shown during the post-game handshake between the New England legend and Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Belichick didn’t spend a lot of time shaking McDermott’s hand or congratulating him after the game as you can see from the video below.

A look at Sean McDermott’s chat with Bill Belichick after the game. 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/ewHeBJR3bK — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 16, 2022

Many took to Twitter to slam Belichick for behavior some deemed unsportsmanlike.

Twitter Reacts to Belichick’s Seemingly Chilly Handshake With McDermott

Bills writer Ashly Holder thinks Belichick was “big mad,” and hardly looking to communicate with McDermott after Buffalo trounced the Patriots.

Bill Belichick BIG MAD! He barely spoke to Sean McDermott. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) January 16, 2022

NFL fans really slammed Belichick for his abrupt post-game pleasantries:

What a fricking baby https://t.co/qHUpM7l5Gp — Bobby Schmitz (@bobcatmp33) January 16, 2022

Unsportsmanlike conduct unbecoming a Coach. Bill Belichick. https://t.co/NiPdijtJGC — A Nurse (@NurseSuperpower) January 16, 2022

Truthfully, Belichick and McDermott have never appeared to be the best of friends. The two were cordial last year after the Bulls beat them twice in 2020, but things seemed to take a bitter turn after the Week 13 meeting.

The Patriots marched into Orchard Park and simply outmuscled the Bills in a game that was drastically impacted by 50-mile-per-hour winds. Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels only allowed rookie quarterback Mac Jones an opportunity to throw three passes the entire game.

Behind a dominant run game and stingy defense, the Patriots prevailed 14-10 taking complete command of the AFC East divisional lead. The Bills didn’t appear to take too kindly to the Patriots’ method of victory. McDermott made a point to diminish some of the credit members of the media were bestowing upon Belichick.

McDermott seemed fired up after the loss to the Patriots, and he didn’t bother taking it easy on the Patriots despite the fact that the game was over at halftime.

Belichick has run the score up continually throughout his coaching career, and he did it twice this season against the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. It kind of goes with the territory.

Rivalry For Years to Come

The Patriots better get used to seeing Allen and the Bills battling them for AFC East supremacy. Allen is the kind of leader and presence who can elevate his team. He’s like a young Ben Roethlisberger with better wheels and the Patriots need a counter.

New England may already have that counter in Jones. However, he isn’t going to be the one-man dynamo that Allen is, but he doesn’t have to be for the Patriots to win divisions, conferences and maybe Super Bowls.

The Patriots need to build an offense with a few more weapons and to inject some youth into their linebacker group as well. If they can do that, the Patriots-Bills rivalry could reach epic proportions with Buffalo.

