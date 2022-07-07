Bill Belichick Gets Gloomy Prediction for Remainder of His Coaching Career

At one point, it was difficult to find people who doubted the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick’s ability to win Super Bowls. After missing the playoffs in 2020 and being bounced in the first round of the 2021 postseason, the group of doubters has grown exponentially.

On a recent episode of Fox’s First Things First, Chris Broussard says he doesn’t believe Belichick will ever win another Super Bowl. Broussard acknowledges Belichick is the “G.O.A.T coach” and all that, but he points out the Hoodie’s poor postseason track record without Tom Brady as validation.

"I don't think Bill Belichick is going to win another Super Bowl." — @Chris_Broussard

Broussard isn’t all in on second-year quarterback Mac Jones or the rest of the team’s roster. Is Broussard giving Belichick enough credit?

Is Bill Belichick Being Disrespected?

Belichick is one of the most successful NFL coaches of all time. Only Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis/Baltimore Colts legend Don Shula has more wins.

Belichick has been the head coach of the Patriots since 2000, and under his leadership, the team has won six Super Bowls. Belichick’s innovative strategies and ability to make in-game adjustments have been key to his team’s successes. He is also credited with developing one of the most successful quarterback-coach relationships in NFL history, with Brady.

In 2016, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There is no doubt that Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. His legacy is secure, no matter the negative predictions that come his way.

That said, Broussard’s prediction isn’t without reason or plausibility.

Father Time is Undefeated, and the Odds Are Against Bill Belichick

While it’s impossible to say for certain what the future holds, Belichick’s track record suggests that he will have the Patriots contending for a seventh Super Bowl in the coming years. Belichick has been one of the NFL’s most successful coaches over the past two decades, and he has shown an ability to adapt his style to the changing landscape of the league.

With a young and promising quarterback in Jones, Belichick has the pieces in place to make another deep run in the playoffs. Belichick is already the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl in history. He was 66 when he led the Patriots to a win at Super Bowl LIII. Even at 70 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down, so it would be foolish to count him out.

However, father time is undefeated and Belichick’s run figures to come to an end sooner rather than later. The pressure to win another Super Bowl is higher considering his time as head coach is likely short. There’s also Belichick’s pursuit of Shula as the NFL’s all-time winningest coach in regular season history.

He’s 38 wins behind Shula, which could be the equivalent of four fairly successful seasons. It’s strange for a man who has already accomplished so much to find himself on something of a proving ground this late in his career and life.

But that’s exactly where Belichick is as he tries to add more layers to an unprecedented career of success on the gridiron and silence the doubters.

