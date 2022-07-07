Patriots’ Bill Belichick No Longer Top Head Coach, According to Analyst

While Bill Belichick is regarded by some as the greatest coach in NFL history, the New England Patriots head coach is no longer the top dog in the NFL according to one NFL analyst.

CBS Sports recently came out with their 2022 NFL head coach rankings and Belichick is not at the top of the list. CBS Sports has Belichick ranked third among active NFL head coaches.

Blasphemy, right? Look, BB is a clear-cut No. 1 if we’re ranking based on all-time achievements. Six rings and 20 winning seasons in 22 years with the Patriots is absolutely nuts,” said Cody Benjamin. “But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t prefer the offensive upside of a few counterparts in today’s NFL. Belichick at least had New England back in the playoff conversation in 2021, proving Tom Brady wasn’t the only reason for his dynasty. As long as he’s on the sidelines, the Pats will be stingy and disciplined. He’s now gone three years without a playoff win, however, and is seemingly banking on young QB Mac Jones working through his running backs and tight ends to take a leap forward. You can’t replicate Belichick’s aura, preparation and career resume, but it’s not outlandish to suggest his formula isn’t ideal for this moment, when speed, star QBs and big plays run the show.”

Sean McVay and Andy Reid are ranked ahead of Belichick.

Why Should Patriots Fans Be Confident in Belichick?

Belichick’s resume speaks for itself. He has won six Super Bowls and has had 20 winning seasons in his career.

But New England has gone through some changes this offseason. Josh McDaniels is no longer on the sideline and star cornerback J.C. Jackson is no longer on the roster. Losing Jackson leaves a massive hole in the Patriots secondary and no more McDaniels means that New England will have a new offense.

Still, Belichick will be the calming presence on the sideline. With his knowledge, the Patriots will win a game or two that they shouldn’t. A prime example of that is Belichick deciding to nix the passing game up in Buffalo during a game where the wind was reaching extremely high speeds. The Bills had no answer for him.

Also even though Belichick is into his 70s and has done it all, he remains a motivated head coach. Defensive coach Jerod Mayo mentioned that he has been putting in a lot of work this offseason.

“Even though he’s older, I don’t even think he sleeps” Mayo said to the media. “He wears multiple hats. He’s in everyone’s room. Sometimes he’s in the linebacker room. Sometimes he’s in the defensive unit room. Sometimes he’s in the offensive side of the ball. You never know where you’re going to find him. He’s a coach of football players. He’s not a defense or offensive coach. I think we get too much into that. It’s: ‘Can you teach someone something new and can you help someone get better?’”

What Kind of Weapons Does Belichick Have?

New England has a talented roster heading into the 2022 NFL season. Belichick should continue to work his magic with this Patriots team.

On offense, Mac Jones is one of the more promising quarterbacks in the NFL. He led all rookies in touchdown passes (22) in 2021. Also returning is Damien Harris who was one of the best running backs in the NFL in 2021 with 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the passing game, New England has a boatload of options. DeVante Parker will lead the way but Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are also quality pass catchers.

On defense, the Patriots will continue to be led by Matthew Judon. The edge rusher was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and racked up 12.5 sacks.

So while CBS Sports doesn’t have Belichick as the top head coach in the NFL, the coaching legend seems poised for another successful season.