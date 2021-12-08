Bills Stars Angry When Asked if They Were ‘Embarrassed’ Vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills weren’t a happy bunch on Monday night following their Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots. We saw Bills head coach Sean McDermott hold off giving credit to Bill Belichick during his post-game presser.

When Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were interviewed, they were both clearly miffed by a question from a reporter. The duo was asked if they were “embarrassed” by the team’s run defense against the Patriots.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Here was the response:

Poyer: What kind of question is that? Hyde: “Like, what are we doing, bro?” Poyer: “14 to 10 that was the final score. We made stops when we had to, they had one big run. I mean they got good backs. They kept coming back to a couple runs. I mean, I don’t know how you want us to answer that question. Hyde: “That’s funny well. We’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.”

Here is a look at the segment:

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. pic.twitter.com/5lwqZ8CRyh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

As Hyde walked out of the presser, he advised the reporters: “don’t do that.” Hyde was clearly upset with the question as it appeared to be taken as an insult.

Sometimes local reporters can burn bridges with players after those kinds of questions. It appeared Hyde vowed to remember this particular line of questioning.

The Patriots Didn’t Disguise Their Offensive Approach

New England only allowed their rookie quarterback Mac Jones to throw the ball three times in the 14-10 win. Instead, they leaned on Damien Harris, who had the single most explosive offensive play of the game–a 64-yard TD run–and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots ran the ball a remarkable 46 times for 222 yards and the one score.

Obviously, the Bills knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop the Patriots enough to get the win. However, is it fair to put this on the Bills’ defense?

After all, Buffalo’s offense had some opportunities to get points. Penalties and perhaps overly conservative playcalling was more to blame than a defense that only surrendered 14 points. In any case, the stage is seemingly set for a bitter rematch in Week 16.

Patriots Can Get Healthy During the Bye Week

The bye week comes at a good time for New England. While the team isn’t ravaged by injuries, they can still use the Week 14 bye for players like safety Adrian Phillips and maybe even Harris to recover.

When the Patriots return, they will have a tough matchup with the Indianapolis Colts and the rematch with the Bills waiting for them. The Patriots are at the top of the AFC right now, but things only figure to get tougher for them now that they are again the team with the targets on their backs.

Buckle up for what figures to be an eventful finish to the Patriots’ 2021 season.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!