‘Blockbuster’ Trade Scenario Sees Patriots Land Former Receiver

The New England Patriots could land one of their former receivers in the offseason.

As the Patriots hunt for a true No. 1 receiver for Mac Jones to throw to, they could look to a familiar face. According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, a “blockbuster” trade scenario sees the Patriots acquire their former receiver, Brandin Cooks, in exchange for their 2022 second-round draft pick.

Jones Needs True No. 1 Receiver

“Adding a true No. 1 receiver could help (Mac) Jones take another positive step in Year 2,” says Knox. “The Patriots provided Jones with several good complementary pass-catchers but no legitimate top target. Jakobi Meyers led the team with 866 yards and two touchdowns. However, he provided a passer rating of only 81.0 when targeted.

While Bill Belichick is unquestionably an all-time great coach, he doesn’t have the best track record when drafting receivers early. 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry, for example, has just 598 yards in three seasons.

Instead of using a second-round pick on a receiver, the Patriots could instead use the pick to bring back a familiar face, and we’d love to see it. At the trade deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Houston Texans weren’t eager to move Brandin Cooks. However, Cooks appeared frustrated with Houston’s approach to rebuilding.

‘Such a joke,’ Cooks tweeted after Houston traded running back Melvin Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints (h/t Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle).

The Texans might be inclined to move Cooks for a valuable piece of draft capital. New England, in turn, could bring back a wideout who had 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns with the franchise in 2017.”

Why Cooks Would Benefit Patriots

The move wouldn’t be all that surprising. The Patriots have a history of bringing back their former players. In particular, they made a similar — and more surprising — move when they made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to bring back former receiver Deion Branch, who had previously left the Patriots on bad terms.

Familiarity never hurts and with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels bolting for the Las Vegas Raiders, acquiring a former Patriots receiver could help with the transition.

Although Cooks played only one season in New England, he emerged as Tom Brady’s favorite wide receiver. The 28-year-old Cooks caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.

And despite playing on one of the worst teams in the NFL with one of the more unstable quarterback situations in the Houston Texans, Cooks posted the sixth 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

Cooks’ 77.4 offensive grade in 2021 ranked 25th among all receivers, according to Pro Football Focus. With the exception of his 2019 campaign, Cooks has ranked in the top 25 in offensive grade in every season since 2018.

With one just one year remaining on his contract at a fair value of $12.5 million (just the 13th-highest paid receiver in the league), the Patriots would be inclined to acquire Cooks.

The question is, are they willing to part with a second-round draft pick in exchange for a potential one-year rental?

With the right upgrades in the offseason, the Patriots can remain a playoff team. But if they give up highly-valued draft capital for a veteran receiver, are they really closer to winning a Super Bowl?

When the Patriots made their blockbuster trade for Randy Moss in 2007, they did so because they knew that by making the move, they would immediately become favorites to win the Super Bowl. The previous year’s team had come within a game of reaching the Super Bowl. Keep in mind, that trade was also for just a fourth-round draft selection.

Bill Belichick values his draft picks highly. While the Patriots could very well look to bring back Cooks, the question is, at what price?

A second-round pick may be too steep. But a third-round pick? That might be more reasonable.