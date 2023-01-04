Former MVP Slams ‘D######’ Mac Jones

The New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones is getting criticism from multiple spots. Still, before we get too deep into any football-related stories, it seems appropriate to wish injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin the best as he continues to fight and recover from suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati.

Former MVP Boomer Esiason Goes In on Mac Jones

Jones’ on-field behavior (tantrums and dirty play) has drawn the ire of former players and NFL analysts.

Most recently, former NFL MVP and Cincinnati Bengals star turned NFL analyst Boomer Esiason laid into Jones with some harsh criticism when he appeared as a guest on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Jan. 2.

“Here’s the thing that I really dislike about Mac Jones if you want to get to the root of it: His body language, his facial expressions, his gyrations on the field piss me off. There’s a douchiness to them,” Esiason said.

Esiason isn’t the first well-known former player to take a shot at Jones’ body language and behavior. Patriots legend Julian Edelman also called out Jones’ “little pissy faces and stuff,” while discussing his former team’s collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 on an episode of Inside the NFL.

“I don’t know how else to explain it. Here’s the deal: Tom Brady can be douchey too at times,” Esiason explained as he compared Jones to the former Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star. “He [Brady] can be yelling at his players and everything else, but Tom Brady then goes out and backs it up. He goes and plays his ass off and gets his team to the playoffs again yesterday.”

To Jones’ credit, he did lead the Patriots to the playoffs last season with a 10-7 record. The team will be at least one game worse this season, and that’s if they can upset the Bills in Week 18 to make the playoffs. New England’s offensive playcalling has been a source for debate and speculation all season as the attack has looked less than threatening under the leadership of de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Still, Esiason wasn’t looking to cut the second-year quarterback much slack.

“I don’t necessarily know that (Jones has) earned the right to act the way he does sometimes,” Esiason insisted. “Like, frustrated, looking at the coaches and screaming and yelling, putting his hands to his head. Body language for a quarterback is so important and I hate when quarterbacks sulk on the sideline. They have to be above all of that. They have to have the backbone. They have to have the leadership bone. They have to be able to look guys in the face and know what they’re doing. Don’t come off with your hands in the air.”

You can listen to Esiason’s comments about Jones in this clip posted by The Greg Hill Show on Twitter:

Boomer Esiason pulled no punches talking about what he dislikes about Mac Jones on the football field. #Patiriots #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/zWGGnCUlWi — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 2, 2023

Mac Jones Responded to Boomer Esiason’s Criticism

The following day, Jones was asked about Esiason’s comments. The Patriots’ signal-caller said:

“For me, it’s just trying to channel my competitiveness in a good way, and continue to be Mac,” Jones said on The Greg Hill Show. “For me, it’s all about my teammates and people in the building. Obviously, I wanna have respect for everybody that plays in this league, and coaches in this league.”

While Jones didn’t address Esiason directly or by name, it can be assumed the former’s concerns are with the opinions of his teammates and coaches. That said, he isn’t completely ignoring his areas of opportunity.

“There’s definitely things I can get better at, just like with execution and football plays,” Jones admitted. “It’s the same idea, just trying to grow, and earn the respect of people, obviously and most importantly, in the building. That’s my main focus. Getting better every day and getting ready to play this Bills team. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

Jones didn’t address his emotional outbursts or perceived dirty play, but it is safe to say he has heard the criticism. As he said, his Patriots face a huge challenge as they get prepared to face a Bills team coming off such a horribly emotional evening after following Hamlin’s injury.

Again, our thoughts are with him, his family, friends and teammates.