Bitter Panthers Star Would Like an Apology From Mac Jones

At some point, you have to let it go. Apparently, that’s not a concept Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers subscribes to when it comes to the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Burns said an apology for a nearly week-old in-game incident that he called a dirty play from Jones would be nice.

He said he realizes it isn’t going to happen, but he wishes the Panthers had another game on their schedule against the Patriots. Burns also wished his “fellow D-end brothers” “happy hunting.”

Brian Burns doesn’t expect an apology from Mac Jones for twisting his ankle, but he does have a message: “I wish all my fellow d-end brothers happy hunting.” #Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/YJ4clAmBY9 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) November 10, 2021

Does it appear as though Burns will ever get that apology? I’d say the answer to that question is a firm, no. Jones was asked about Burns’ latest comments, but he seemed to shrug them off as he shifted his focus to Week 10’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, per this quote captured by ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Question: Panthers DE Brian Burns said today an apology from you would be nice. Have you thought about reaching out to him? Would you like to apologize? Mac Jones: “I already addressed that situation. I’m just looking forward to playing in this game …” pic.twitter.com/g1wTtaMxuX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2021

This look, which was tweeted by WSOC’s Phil Orban provides the best view of Jones grabbing Burns’ ankle, and it also the most incriminating view available.

Not to belabor the point, but you won't get a better look at the Mac Jones ankle twist than this one from NFL Films. You can clearly see the grab, the trip, and the roll. It's not great. pic.twitter.com/pBjUnqJ8Wc — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) November 8, 2021

Brian Burns Has His Supporters in the Matter

Burns is a phenomenal pass rusher for the Panthers who already has 6 sacks this season. He had a career-best 9 last season, so he’s on pace to set a new standard for himself. Burns lodged one of his 6 sacks against Jones and the Patriots in Week 9 during Carolina’s 24-6 loss.

Immediately after the blindside hit on Jones that caused a fumble, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback grabbed Burns’ ankle to prevent him from recovering the loose ball.

Burns tried to spin out of Jones’ grasp, hurting his ankle in the process. Burns, his teammates, and to some degree Panthers head coach Matt Rhule thought the play was dirty. After the game, Rhule told reporters:

I love Mac Jones. Tremendous competitor. I have no idea what was in his brain. I’m not here to talk about that, but I am here to defend our guys. Obviously, we can’t get guys hurt from something after the play. I don’t know what was in Mac’s head. My job on game day on the sidelines is to defend our players. What I don’t want to be is I don’t want to be the Carolina Panthers who everybody gets to hit out of bounds and horse-collar and turn their ankles late and nothing ever gets called. I look like a madman on the sidelines, but if that’s what it takes, I’m going to sit there and defend our players to the officials the entire game.

Burns’ teammate Haason Reddick was the first to speak out on the matter calling it “completely dirty.”

Haasan Reddick did not hold back on Mac Jones' "dirty" play on Brian Burns and the "egregious" call the officials missed. Here's his full comments and the field-level video of the play #Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/7cONbiWDJt — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) November 8, 2021

Update on Brian Burns’ Injury

According to the Carolina Panthers’ injury report, Burns was a full participant on Friday, which would pretty much assure he’ll be playing when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Panthers are expecting to increase Stephon Gilmore’s role, but backup QB PJ Walker will likely start in place of the injured Sam Darnold. The Panthers signed Cam Newton on Thursday, November 11, but he isn’t expected to make his debut until Week 11 when he’ll face his former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.

