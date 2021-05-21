Patriots Veteran QB Spurned AFC East Rival in Free Agency

When Brian Hoyer decided to sign with the New England Patriots, he turned down multiple offers from an AFC East rival to return to Foxboro.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “The Jets made attempts to sign Brian Hoyer as a backup to Zach Wilson, per source, but Hoyer lives in the New England area, and his familiarity with Patriots helped put signing with N.E. over the top.”

Hoyer has had four stints with the Patriots, and his re-signing extends the most recent reunion which began just before the start of the 2020 campaign. Hoyer is known for his leadership, steadiness, and willingness to mentor young quarterbacks. That’s precisely why the Jets wanted him on their roster.

He might have been the perfect, non-threatening presence to help groom Wilson into what the Jets hope will be their next franchise quarterback. The Patriots seemingly want him to be at least that for them.

Defining Brian Hoyer’s Role With the Patriots

NFL insider Dov Kleinman believes the clinching detail for Hoyer might have been a guaranteed roster spot with the Patriots, along with the factors Fowler mentioned in his tweet. In turn, Hoyer’s return could spell the end of the road for Jarrett Stidham in New England.

Kleinman tweeted:

Sounds like the #Patriots gave Brian Hoyer some assurance he’ll make the final roster. Which means Jarrett Stidham’s time on the Patriots is over unless Belichick is going to keep 4 QBs on the final roster.

That deal might have been the football equivalent of an offer Hoyer could not refuse. If this is the case, Hoyer will fall neatly into a role mentoring Mac Jones rather than Wilson.

Hoyer will more than likely be the No. 2 quarterback behind Newton early on, with Jones at No. 3 until he gets acclimated with the offense and the speed of the NFL.

If Newton plays well and the team is winning/competitive, he will likely be the starter throughout the season.

Even if Jones is elevated to No. 2 based on his comfort level, he probably won’t play much unless he’s ready and Newton is either injured or ineffective.

Hoyer’s job will be to help Jones gain a grasp of the offense he knows like the back of his hand.

If the Patriots Trade for Julio Jones, New England Could Become an Even Greater Place to Be

Several rumors are swirling about the Patriots potentially trading for Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones. If that happens, playing quarterback for the Patriots is going to become a much more fun job to have around the NFL.

Hoyer nor Jones would get much of a chance to throw the ball to the future Hall-of-Famer in games unless Newton stumbles (literally and figuratively). Still, Jones’ presence would likely help turn the Patriots into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Belichick has already invested a lot of money into improving the wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, and defense.

Keep your eyes open; an already eventful Patriots offseason could get even more noteworthy soon.