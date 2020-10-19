The Denver Broncos are keeping score, and I don’t just mean Sunday’s game.

After the Broncos edged the New England Patriots 18-12 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the former’s social media team wasted no time pouring salt in Cam Newton’s wound with a pair of posts that referenced their dominance over the 2015 MVP.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content! Broncos Taunt Cam Newton on Social Media

We’re now 4-0 against Cam Newton. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Li5Ny8QoOJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2020

OK, Denver, I see how it is.

Cam’s Career Vs. Broncos

As those posts savagely point out, Denver is 4-0 against Newton in his career. The first matchup came in Newton’s second year in the league back in November 2012. Denver waxed the Carolina Panthers 36-14.

Newton threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions and was sacked seven times. The second meeting was obviously the most memorable because it happened in the Super Bowl.

In February 2016, the Broncos turned away Newton, who won MVP that season, and the 15-1 Panthers with a 24-10 win. Newton threw for 265 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. He did run for 45 yards but was sacked six times.

In a rematch in Week 1 of the following season, the Broncos again handed Newton and the Panthers a loss. This time, Denver won 21-20 as Newton threw for 194 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and was sacked three times. He ran for 54 yards and a touchdown in that game, but it obviously wasn’t enough.

On Sunday, Newton threw for 157 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked four times, but ran for 76 yards and a touchdown and even made a reception good for 16 yards and a first down.

In four games, Newton has been sacked by the Broncos defense 20 times. That’s not ideal.

If Newton doesn’t list the Broncos as one of his favorite teams, it wouldn’t be a shock.

The Rust Was Real

Perhaps the Broncos do have Newton’s number, but it was clear, the rust was playing a role. Newton tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, had only practiced one time since the test results were revealed, and he hadn’t played in a game since the Week 3 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s hard to imagine any quarterback being as sharp as needed under those circumstances. Newton’s receivers were exposed perhaps as much as they have been all season. N’Keal Harry, who had zero receptions (though Newton missed him open on the deciding play), Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd, and Ryan Izzo all struggled to get separation.

The Patriots badly need to make a move for an offensive weapon or two if they plan on getting the most out of the current group.

Also Read: