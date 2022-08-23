Patriots Bubble Candidate Playing Multiple Positions

T

he New England Patriots signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey in June and the 24-year-old is ready to do whatever it takes to make New England’s regular-season roster.

Humphrey came to New England after a disappointing start to his career with the New Orleans Saints. In three seasons in the NFC, Humphrey tallied 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Now in New England, Humphrey has a tough hill to climb to make the final roster. The Patriots have a deep group of wide receivers led by DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne.

In the preseason, Humphrey has been putting up some solid numbers. In the first two games, he has racked up 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

But Humphrey isn’t just putting in work on offense. He made a great play on a punt against the Carolina Panthers to pin the Panthers deep in their own zone.

“It’s really important just to show that I’m valuable,” he said of the play. “I’m a valuable player. I can do anything; it doesn’t necessarily have to be receiver. I can make plays on special teams if that’s what you need me to do.”

As Humphrey stated, he is willing to play whatever position it takes to make the roster. That includes tight end. Humphrey seems up to the challenge of learning the new role.

“Whatever they want me to do, I just do it,” he said. “I got some work [at tight end] during camp at it, just trying to get better at it and continue to grow.

“It’s fun,” he said of the potential new role. “Playing football is fun, so I love it.”

What Competition Will Humphrey Face?

While the Patriots do have plenty of talented wide receivers, the injury to Tyquan Thornton should benefit Humprey’s chances of being able to make the final roster. The rookie wide receiver is projected to miss a majority of the season due to a collarbone injury.

New England is also quite top heavy at tight end. Hunter Henry led the Patriots in receiving touchdowns (9) last season and Jonnu Smith will be looking to rebound and show his worth after a difficult 2021 season.

After that, there are spots on the roster to be won. The Patriots already waived Dalton Keene and fans are wondering if fellow 2020 draft pick Devin Asiasi will face the same fate. New England also has Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer on its roster.

Patriots Training Camp Updates: Bill Belichick Loves Las Vegas

Ever since coming out to Las Vegas for joint practices with the Raiders, Belichick has been heaping praise on the facilities that Vegas has.

“Facilities here are incredible. This is the Taj Mahal of football facilities,” Belichick said Tuesday, per a team-provided transcript. “It’s a great environment, looking forward to being in the stadium. Of course, we come back out here in the regular season. It certainly looks like they’re ready for football. Stadium looks good, facility looks good, and they have a good team. And a good coach. And a good staff. So, I’m sure it’ll be very competitive.”