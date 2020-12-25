Cam Newton Throws Strong Hint About Where He Wants to Play in 2021

Cam Newton wouldn’t speak in specifics, but if you read between the lines of what he said during his meeting with the press on Christmas Eve, it’s not hard to see where his heart is as it pertains to 2021.

Cam Newton: ‘I Know Where My Heart Is’

After listening to Newton speak to the media, it seems pretty clear he wants to return to the New England Patriots in 2021. He’s not saying it directly, but you don’t have to be a behavior analysis expert to pick up on the clues.

He gave an answer to a question that was supposed to be about reflection and dealing with the media during COVID, but Newton’s response morphed into an interesting forward-looking thought that showed his fondness for the Patriots organization.

He said:

This whole thing is not ideal for a lot of people. Being in the situation that I’m in right now. There is still so much that I wish I could do. Who knows what the future holds? I know where my heart is. I know what I would want. However things may play out, I’m a man. But at the same time, I know when you look back at things, there are certain things you wish happened, that didn’t happen, and there is no one to blame.

He continued with a line that was even more interesting.

Through it all, I appreciate all you guys, the professionalism, and it starts with this organization. You hear all these things about how Boston is a different market, but y’all have been good to me.

You can hear the question in the video below. The sequence begins at the 13:30 mark.

Newton has been honest and insightful all season, and this was another example.

If He Returns, What’s His Role?

If Newton does return, it will be interesting to see what his role would be. Would Bill Belichick automatically make him the starter or would he be in another open competition for the starting job?

Would his competition come from Jarrett Stidham and a rookie the team drafts, or would we see the Patriots grab another veteran in the mold of Brian Hoyer?

The fanbase would obviously have a negative reaction to that, but an automatic objection to the concept is too dismissive of a few very important factors.

If he returns, we’d be seeing Newton take the field after experiencing what we’d hope to be a more normal training camp. That could and should do wonders for his comfort level in the offense. Secondly, it would be his sophomore year in the system which should deliver more mastery of the concepts as well.

There is also the likelihood the Patriots upgrade the weapons at the quarterback’s disposal. The Patriots have to bring in at least one wide receiver and a tight end that can be a viable weapon in the passing game.

With all those things in place, it’s easy to see the offense being exponentially better. On the other hand, the Patriots could simply move on. We’ll see what happens moving forward, but it seems clear, Newton is fond of the organization and by all indications, the feeling is mutual.

