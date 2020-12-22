Cam Newton Address Patriots Nation in Open Social Media Post

The New England Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention in 2020, and the fingers of blame can be pointed in a variety of directions. One of the critics’ favorite targets has been quarterback Cam Newton.

For the most part, Newton has steered clear of anything that doesn’t represent positivity and accountability. On Monday, he continued his public representation of those two qualities with a heartfelt Instagram post addressing what he acknowledges is a disappointed and likely frustrated fanbase.

Newton Addresses Patriots Nation

Newton hasn’t been posting nearly as frequently on social media during the most intense aspects of the Patriots’ season. A week ago he posted a couple of images of his daughter and talked about how much he misses her and his other children.

On Monday, he dropped this lengthy message to the Patriots faithful.

There is a lot to unpack with this post, as it isn’t something to simply dismiss as athletes speak. Newton has offered tons of nuggets throughout this season whenever he has spoken, and this is no different.

It Sounds Like He Plans on Coming Back to the Patriots

The cries for the Patriots to bench Newton in favor of Jarrett Stidham and the calls for the team to trade or draft another option heading into 2021 have been as loud as the Gillette Stadium crowd during a more normal season.

Head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t yet shown a distrust in Newton or a willingness to look in another direction at the most important position on the field. Because Belichick has shown faith in Newton and the 31-year-old 2015 NFL MVP has what appears to be a good working relationship with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, it would seem there is a chance the 10-year veteran could at the very least, be on the roster in 2021.

Newton is going to be a free agent during the offseason after signing a one-year deal ahead of the 2020 campaign. Despite what many have said about his performance, Newton will have his share of suitors during free agency. The Washington Football Team could be interested. They have an uncertain situation at quarterback, but they could easily win the NFC East, which would hurt their draft position and ability to grab one of the top prospects at the position.

If they don’t feel as though they can find a Day 1 starter, they will need a veteran to take the reps and keep them competitive in 2021. Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera is Newton’s former sideline leader when both were a part of the Carolina Panthers’ organization. Because the two appear to have maintained a strong relationship, a reunion isn’t the strangest idea.

The Chicago Bears might also be a fit depending on what they do with Mitchell Trubisky and where they fall in the draft. Perhaps even the Atlanta Falcons could be interested in signing the Georgia native as they transition from Matt Ryan into the next era for the organization.

No matter how it goes, Newton has represented himself well as a leader, but he does need to play better the next time he gets an opportunity.

