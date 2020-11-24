Cam Newton Names His Favorite TV Drama

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton appears on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show one day after each game. He’s asked a variety of questions about the recent contest, and more. On Monday, Newton was asked to name his all-time favorite drama, and it’s a good bet he’ll have some people who agree with his take.

Breaking Bad is Cam Newton’s Favorite TV Drama

Newton wasted little time giving his answer to the question, “what is your favorite TV drama?” Newton responded definitively by saying, “Breaking Bad.”

Cam Newton says Breaking Bad is the best TV drama of all time. pic.twitter.com/xfFlRfotpX — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 23, 2020

At the outset, the question seemed a bit silly after such a huge loss to the Houston Texans before. However, I’d be lying if I didn’t acknowledge how entertaining it was to hear Newton’s answer. As someone who has watched the masterful series, you could tell Newton actually watched the show. He named characters and referred to situations that only someone familiar with the show would be aware of, and that’s kind of cool when busy athletes can vibe with people who have more normal lives.

Obviously, the mere mention of anything non-football related will draw jeers from Newton critics. The fact of the matter is, those people are simply waiting for an opportunity to pounce because it’s just what they do.

Unfortunately, the Patriots Have Been Breaking Bad

Truth be told, the Patriots do have some issues. Their once-vaunted pass defense has been exposed for some schematic imperfections and some obvious talent gaps. This is most prevalent in the front seven as the Patriots are seemingly incapable of generating a consistent pass rush.

The Patriots are currently tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks with just 13 in 10 games. To put that into perspective, there are four players in the NFL this year who already have nine or more sacks, which is embarrassingly close to the Patriots’ team total.

While most of the early clamoring and complaints about the Patriots’ roster were focused on the team’s lack of playmakers on offense, it’s become abundantly clear that the defense is the biggest problem. That’s not to say that a stud wide receiver wouldn’t dramatically help the cause.

However, the biggest problems the team has aren’t on Newton, his receivers, the running backs, or the offensive line. Bill Belichick’s defense can’t consistently stop people, and that’s a fact some of his most hardcore fans need to come to grips with if they are to honestly evaluate what has this team breaking bad.

Patriots’ Remaining Schedule

Here’s a look at what’s remaining from the Patriots’ schedule:

Week 12

Sun., Nov. 29 — New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals (Gillette Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 13

Sun., Dec. 6 — New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (SoFi Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 14

Thurs., Dec. 10 — New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium), 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15

Sun., Dec. 20 — New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 16

Mon., Dec. 28 — New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (Gillette Stadium), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 17

Sun., Jan. 3 — New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (Gillette Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

