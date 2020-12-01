Cam Newton No-Sells Radio Host’s COVID-19 Joke

COVID-19 is no laughing matter, and that’s especially the case for someone who has had it–even if they were asymptomatic.

Greg Hill of WEEI found that out firsthand on Monday during an awkward moment in his weekly conversation with New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

No Laughing Matter

Greg Hill asked Newton how he was doing to start the interview.

Newton greeted him and asked how everyone was doing, and if any of the members of the show had tested positive.

Hill announced that all of the hosts were working from home, confirming that one of his co-hosts, Jermaine Wiggins, has tested positive, but was feeling well. Hill then made an attempt to make a joke, saying, “I had dinner with Stephon Gilmore.”

The joke was in reference to rumors that Newton and Gilmore had dinner together around the time the former tested positive earlier this season. Those rumors were denied by Gilmore’s wife and were something of a sore spot considering all of the issues that can stem from COVID-19 safety violations.

It was also a bit strange to joke about such a serious subject, especially with someone who had tested positive. It’s true, Newton was asymptomatic throughout his issues with the virus, but it didn’t appear as though any of this should have been ammo for a joke.

Hill laughed after uttering the joke, which got no response from Newton and instead resulted in a short, but awkward moment of silence.

Cam Newton Didn’t Allow it to Sway Him

We have no way to know if Newton was offended by the question, but if he was, he didn’t allow it to sway him. Newton is always open and pleasant with this group, which is the reason he has become the most intriguing and interesting interview in Boston sports these days.

Whether it’s after a win or a loss, Newton is generally going to be open and honest, even sometimes to a fault. As a matter of fact, it seems as though he’s starting to realize he might be giving potential critics a little too much room to take shots at him.

Cam Newton Appears to Be Pulling Back a Bit From the Media

Newton was seen apologizing to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the Patriots’ 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Because he played poorly in this game, Newton didn’t feel quite as jovial as on might when their teammates didn’t need to bail them out.

As you might expect, he had his share of critics.

When Hill asked him about some of the things that have been said, and verbal attacks that have been sent his way since Sunday’s win, Newton didn’t take the normal self-critical posture he’s assumed much of the season.

“I’m not going to apologize for winning,” Newton said confidently. It came off as a “hold-up-back-off” kind of moment from a player who is probably tired of the sometimes unfair criticism he has to endure from a fanbase that is a bit spoiled, and rotten in other respects.

Just Keep Winning

The Patriots have won three of their last four, and while Newton knows he has to play better than he did on Sunday if New England is going to make the playoffs, a win is a win. If the Patriot keeps doing that, he and the fanbase will be fine.

