Cam Newton Could Land With Former Nemesis

Will Cam Newton play in the NFL again? That’s a question that has been floating around since the New England Patriots released the former NFL MVP last week.

Most believe there is legitimate interest in his services, but they acknowledge there are some impediments. Before I get into that, let’s take a look at a pretty interesting suggestion that came from The Draft Scout’s Corey Seeley.

In the comments of an article he wrote about Newton, Seeley answered questions from fans about Newton’s potential landing spot and he introduced a team that hasn’t been commonly mentioned as a suitor for

Seeley wrote:

“If [Teddy] Bridgewater has a poor start to the season and they have lost all faith in [Drew] Lock, I could see Denver showing interest for sure.”

The Broncos have a solid defense, but their offense has sputtered over the past few seasons with Lock as the quarterback. Bridgewater was signed, but it wasn’t an acquisition that was designed to end the Broncos’ QB search for a long time.

Denver, the team that defeated Newton in the Super Bowl after he led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record, could be a sensible spot for Superman to sign.

Cam Newton Still Has Something to Offer an NFL Team

The narrative is slanted against Newton.

Whether it is his vaccination status, overblown concerns about his arm or his presumed unwillingness to accept a backup role. In reality, Newton is still only 32 years old.

Last year, after dealing with COVID-19, bad receivers and an offensive system that didn’t fit him, he still accounted for 22 TDs (running and passing). He’s still an excellent leader and teammate, and, by the way, he’s the kind of player who puts butts in seats and eyes on a screen–to love or hate.

There is a lot to like about Newton in the right situation. Still, he has some decisions to make before he can continue his NFL career. If he chooses not to, Newton has tons of options in fashion, style, broadcasting, TV, podcasts and other business ventures.

He’s far from destitute. We’ll just have to wait and see what the next chapter holds for him.

Is Cam Newton a Hall of Famer?

This is another prominent question of late considering there are doubts as to whether Newton will play in the NFL again. If you take a look at Newton’s resume, it looks Hall-worthy, but we’re not talking about an open-and-shut case.

3x Pro-Bowler

1x NFL MVP

Rookie of the Year

No. 1 overall pick

Heisman Trophy winner

1 Super Bowl appearance

75-63-1 QB record

31,698 passing yards

190 TD passes

118 interceptions

16 4th-quarter comebacks

20 game-winning drives

NFL’s All-Time Leader in rushing TDs at QB

Second All-Time leader in rushing yards at QB behind Michael Vick

If Newton never plays another game of football, he still has a strong case to be enshrined. If he gets another opportunity, he only stands to improve his push toward Canton.