Cam Newton Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Strong Tweet

The friendship between the New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton and the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson goes back several years to when the latter was a part of the 2015 NFL MVP’s 7-on-7 youth team.

Today, Watson is one of the league’s best quarterbacks, but he’s unhappy with the Texans and has asked to be traded. Watson reportedly reiterated this desire during a recent meeting with the team’s new head coach David Culley.

Watson has been speaking somewhat cryptically on social media since his displeasure with the organization became public knowledge. His most recent tweet was centered around the importance of loyalty.

Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 25, 2021

The tweet above has been retweeted more than 26,000 times as of Friday afternoon, and one of those retweets came from Newton.

Newton is likely showing support for his friend, but we all know that when you’re a celebrity, even things like this will garner some attention.

That said, considering Newton’s impending free agency, there might be a little more to work with as the public and media wonder if the veteran quarterback is drawing some parallels to his own situation.

