Cam Newton Talks About The ‘Offers’ He’s Been Getting

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton wants to return to the NFL, but he’s not going to take any opportunity.

In a video he released on his social media channels on Sunday, Newton revealed he has been vaccinated to protect himself and others from the COVID-19 virus.

He killed any rumors that would suggest he didn’t want to continue playing football. Newton cleared the air on another potential misconception. In the video, he says: “You’re probably asking yourself, ‘Don’t nobody want Cam.’ That’s a lie, I’ve been getting offers. But the realization of it is, it has to be right.”

What Teams Might Be Interested in Signing Cam Newton

If you follow the NFL Twitterverse, it seems almost every time a somewhat marginal NFL quarterback struggles this season, Newton’s name is brought up.

Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut named a handful of teams who might be interested in signing Newton. Among them is the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is Buller-Russ’ rationale:

Though Geno Smith is finally getting his chance to start again after sitting on benches in various cities since 2017, his current status as a competent leader with potential may not last long. He looked refreshing in limited action filling in for Russell Wilson in Week 5, but Smith is who he is at this point. You can’t convince me Cam Newton wouldn’t be a superior option for the Seattle Seahawks in the long run, especially if Russ got traded.

The Seahawks are an interesting option. After a crucial fumble by Smith helped lead to a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, there might be even more reason to believe Newton could be a fit in Seattle.

Wilson will be sidelined until at least Week 10, but possibly longer as he deals with a ruptured tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand. When Wilson returns, the job will be his, so it is unclear if that is a situation Newton would consider “right.”

What Does Cam Newton Have Left to Prove?

Newton clearly doesn’t want his NFL career to end on a sour note. It doesn’t appear he believes his legacy is complete.

Newton won a Heisman trophy in college, was drafted No. 1 overall, won Rookie of the Year and an MVP. He led his team to the Super Bowl and he owns just about every rushing record attached to the QB position in NFL history.

Some might suggest that’s enough for the 32-year-old to hang up his cleats. Is it enough to secure a spot in the Hall of Fame?

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, injuries have been the biggest impediment keeping Newton from locking up his Hall-of-Fame jacket. Knox wrote this spiel explaining Newton’s predicament and what might keep him out of the Hall of Fame:

Unfortunately, Newton struggled with his passing consistency in 2020 (eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 82.9 passer rating) and may be on the verge of losing his starting job. New England re-signed Newton in the offseason but then drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round. If Newton can resurrect his career in New England or elsewhere—a la Kurt Warner—he could still make the Hall of Fame. Newton has never won a Super Bowl, but he has appeared in one. He’s also a three-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro and has 31,698 passing yards and 190 passing touchdowns on his resume. Perhaps more impressively, he has 5,398 career rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns, too. Currently, Newton is 32nd on the all-time rushing touchdowns list. He’s first among quarterbacks by a wide margin—Steve Young is second on the list with 43—and has set the bar for modern dual-threat signal-callers. The 2011 Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2015 league MVP has already accomplished enough to command the attention of Hall of Fame voters. A second stint as a high-level starter should put him into Canton. Fortunately, Newton is only 32 years old and has time to put his career back on a Hall of Fame path.

Time will tell, but something tells us Newton will get another shot at the NFL–even if it doesn’t happen this season.