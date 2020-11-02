Cam Newton Has Strong Words After Crushing Fumble

You could just feel Cam Newton’s pain after he ran to put the New England Patriots in a position to defeat the Buffalo Bills, but fumbled to effectively end any chances of winning.

The Patriots lost 24-21, landed on a four-game losing streak. The fanbase is distraught, but probably not nearly as broken up as Newton was after the loss. Aside from being visually crushed as he walked off the field, Newton had some strong, sobering, accountable words during an awkward, but telling post-game presser.

Cam Newton Calls Fumble “Unacceptable”

Donning a sharp brown and mulberry ensemble, but wearing a disposition not nearly as jovial, Newton met with the media. He said he felt he was jeopardizing his team’s chances to win, and that his fumble was unacceptable.

Newton also talked about his comfort level running with the ball in his right hand, and the fact that head coach Bill Belichick trust him with the rock in his hands down the stretch. Newton said, he isn’t feeling sorry for himself, and doesn’t want anyone feeling sorry for him, either.

Take a look at the entire session.

What’s Next For Newton and the Patriots?

The Patriots take on the woeful New York Jets on Monday night in Week 9. It’s a game that couldn’t be coming around at a better time. The Patriots have a very tough stretch of games on their hands after that matchup, and the Jets are the last winless team in the league at 0-8 after taking a 35-9 beating at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Bill Belichick has confirmed Newton will be the starter for the Week 9 battle.

If the Patriots cannot grab a win in this one, the franchise will have indeed hit rock bottom.

