Cam Newton Hurt After Huge Hit From Jets Rookie Safety

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton came away with a big win on Monday night, but the veteran quarterback paid a price on one play.

Ashtyn Davis Drilled Cam Newton

The play happened in the second quarter and the Patriots were trailing 13-7. Newton was looking to his left waiting for something to develop on that side of the field. To his right, tight end Ryan Izzo initially blocked Ashtyn Davis before releasing into the flat.

Newton never looked to his right and was drilled with one of the hardest hits you’ll see this year in the NFL.

The next day on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, Newton talked about the pain and discomfort he was experiencing after the hit.

“My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side. So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today. I told (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) on the sideline like, ‘Bro, that’s my fault, and I deserved it.”

The play drew a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down, but from the looks of the image below, it’s clear, had Newton recognized Izzo releasing, he could have made an even bigger play–while avoiding the hit.

The play Cam Newton got drilled on had big-gain potential. Look at all the space Ryan Izzo had after letting Ashtyn Davis off his block. pic.twitter.com/PaBrRPfi2q — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 11, 2020

Will Cam Newton Miss Any Time?

Newton didn’t miss a play on Monday as he showed amazing toughness. He didn’t even stay on the ground for more than two seconds after the hit. That said, if he is experiencing neck stiffness and any concussion-like symptoms into the week, it wouldn’t be surprising if he is at least limited in practice for one or more days.

It also wouldn’t be a surprise if he soldiered through, especially considering the Patriots are on a slightly shortened week coming off their Monday night battle in New York. The Patriots are going to need Newton at his best on Sunday night when they face reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. It’s another huge game as the Patriots will be trying to creep within a game of .500 and closer to being back in the playoff picture.

