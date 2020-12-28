Cam Newton Has Strong Take on Bills QB Josh Allen

Don’t assume Cam Newton hasn’t been paying attention to the ascension of the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

Newton is well aware of the young quarterback’s vastly improved play. He drew some comparisons to himself and even said Allen could win the NFL MVP this season.

Newton on Allen

It seems whenever there is a mobile quarterback playing well in the NFL these days, there are some inevitable comparisons to Newton. He helped to define the play style since he came into the league and won NFL MVP back in 2015.

Many of the league’s young players pattern their games after him, and the Bills’ Allen definitely has some similarities in his approach. Newton clearly recognizes those things and he also sees Allen being brought along by some of the same coaches who were instrumental during his early years in the NFL.

Last week he spoke with the media about Allen’s rise and some of the things he has in common with the Bills’ young star.

Newton said:

I’m a big fan of Josh and he’s actually getting coached by a person I know extremely well in Ken Dorsey. He was my quarterback coach the year I won the MVP. So I won’t be surprised if he even wins it this year. He’s an extremely talented player with a big arm and the mobile skills that he does present: very physical, strong, elusive. For him, that’s a skill set that’s the in-thing this time of year to be able to attack many defenses in many different ways. I’m always rooting for him but obviously not in certain circumstances, but I wish him the best.

The MVP prediction probably won’t come true, but it’s a great compliment nonetheless.

It might be a year premature as Allen seemed to come on a little too late to knock off the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, or the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry.

However, we’ll see how it all shakes out. Here is a look at Newton’s media session:

The Bills vs. Patriots: What’s There to Play For?

The Patriots will rematch the Bills on Monday night.

Nothing is at stake except pride for the Patriots. They have already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Bills have a little more to play for this year. Buffalo has already clinched their first AFC East division title since 1995, but they can take control of the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win over New England.

The victory would also give the Bills a sweep over the Patriots, which would mark the first time an AFC East team has swept the Patriots since 2000 when the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins took both contests from New England. The Patriots were 5-11 that season which was Tom Brady’s rookie year and Bill Belichick’s first as head coach.

Despite being on the outside of the playoff picture, Newton and Co. would like nothing better than to be able to say they split with the Bills the year they didn’t win the division.

