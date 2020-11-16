Cam Newton Gives Update on Julian Edelman’s Recovery

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton appeared on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Tuesday to discuss the team’s 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Newton also offered an update on injured receiver Julian Edelman.

Newton on Edelman: “I Can Confirm He’s Getting Better”

Newton regularly appears on the Greg Hill Show after games, and needless to say, he’s a lot more jovial after victories, but he’s always interesting. Newton talked about the injured Edelman during his time on the show, and said that he can confirm, “he’s getting better.” Newton also teased that the emerging Jakobi Meyers might be moving into his spot.

“He’s doing well. For him to be everything that he is — and I know he may be listening or he may be having his people listen — he’s good, man,” Newton said of Edelman. “Just to see him in good spirits and knowing that we’re doing our job as a team so when he comes back, it’s evident that he’ll have help at that position.”

Newton continued, as he discussed Edelman’s return even further.

We just need him to be healthy. We need him to have that same speed that he’s always had, but now being a little more healthy, he’s now able to cut it loose without necessarily thinking. I think that’s all he wanted, and that’s all we wanted as a team. Julian Edelman is obviously a pinnacle — I would say a person that’s on Mount Rushmore of Patriots history over the years for everything that he has done and what he represents as a player. So I’m just anticipating the day that he comes back.

When is Edelman Scheduled to Return?

Edelman has already missed the requisite three weeks associated with a stint on injured reserve after undergoing a procedure on his knee back in October. He is technically eligible to return to the lineup for the Patriots’ next game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it’s unclear if he’ll be healthy enough to take the field for that game.

Newton and the Patriots will obviously welcome any additional weapons to the offense, but as it stands, the team is beginning to find its footing with the players it currently has available.

How Will Edelman and Jakobi Meyers Mesh?

Newton brought up Meyers while discussing Edelman’s return. He joked about Edelman’s position being unsteady, but it’s true, Meyers has stepped into Edelman’s role quite nicely.

Once Edelman returns to the lineup, the Patriots may have a bit of a conundrum on their hands. Surely, Edelman and Meyers should be able to move around to play some different spots where needed, but there is a chance one of them won’t be operating from a position of premier comfortability if on the field at the same time.

Still, this is potentially a good problem for the Patriots to have.

