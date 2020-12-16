Super Bowl Champion Gives Eye-Opening Take on Cam Newton’s Future

It’s amazing how many people have written the final chapter in the Cam Newton story, but one former Super Bowl winner and current analyst believes there will be more opportunities for the 2015 NFL MVP after this season.

Fomer New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson was a guest on WEEI’s Dale and Keefe Show on Tuesday. Like many others, Johnson doesn’t believe Newton will be back with the New England Patriots in 2021.

Unlike many others, including the show’s host, Johnson does see other teams being interested in signing Newton after the season. Here is a look at the spot:

Penniless and flying by the seat of his pants, @Keyshawn joined the show today and said, "No question about it," teams will be interested in Cam Newton as a starter.

Option No. 1: Stay in New England

No matter what anyone on the outside says, the Patriots’ coaching staff has said nothing but nice things about Newton all season. He earned the starting nod, a piece of the captainship and the respect of his teammates. That says a lot.

The Patriots have to draft a quarterback, but may not be in a position to take one they consider elite in the first round. Because of that, they could draft one in a later round, re-sign Newton, and head back into the season with a veteran quarterback who will likely be far more comfortable in the system in his second campaign.

There is a certain degree of familiarity and trust between Newton, Josh McDaniels, and Bill Belichick, or so it would appear. That could be the deciding factor.

Option No. 2: Washington

The Washington Football Team will continue to be an option for Newton because of the connection to Ron Rivera. He was Newton’s head coach with the Carolina Panthers. The team also has a legit No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin and a stud young running back in Antonio Gibson.

The NFC East is a division that could be shifted by one pivotal player landing on the right team in a good situation. Perhaps that could be Newton reunited with Rivera.

Option No. 3: Atlanta Falcons

We haven’t heard Newton and the Atlanta Falcons mentioned together often, but here is an angle to consider. The Falcons have appeared to be on the cusp of a rebuild and that is likely to include a trade of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. If they go that route, the Falcons will be looking to draft a quarterback, and they also must hire a full-time head coach.

Raheem Morris has taken over in an interim role, but there hasn’t been any indication that owner Arthur Blank will sign off on him being the permanent choice. No matter what happens there, if the Falcons don’t elect to draft a quarterback they can hand the keys over to from Day 1, and they trade Ryan to add assets, they will need a veteran quarterback to start and help to give the team an identity.

Newton is a Georgia native, has deep roots in the NFC South, and he might embrace an opportunity to play for his hometown team. It would also give him an opportunity to play the Panthers twice a season.

