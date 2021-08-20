Cam Newton Roasts Eagles ‘Glitter’ LB After Blowout Win

During a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton was the target of some heckling from one of Philly’s young linebackers, K’Von Wallace.

Wallace dubbed Newton the “Checkdown King” for repeatedly taken shorter throws rather than going down the field during the competitive joint session.

When Wallace heckled Newton originally, he’d done it from the sidelines. Wallace isn’t a starter for the Eagles, so he wasn’t supposed to be on the field with Newton during the session.

However, after he tried to get into Newton’s head, the 2015 NFL MVP asked to stay in for a few reps against Wallace.

On Thursday, Newton got the last laugh as he torched Wallace on a TD pass to Jakobi Meyers in the Patriots’ 35-0 blowout win over the Eagles.

To make matters worse for the 24-year-old linebacker, Newton roasted him during the postgame presser by giving him an insulting nickname.

Cam Newton Gives Eagles LB an Unflattering Nickname

After the game, a calm and seemingly satisfied Newton took the podium at Lincoln Financial Field to answer reporter’s questions.

He was asked about Wallace’s heckling and what he thought about him on the field on Thursday. At first, Newton acted as if he didn’t know him. Then he asked the reporter what jersey number he wore.

When the reporter answered: “No. 42,” Newton said, “oh, that’s Glitter. He was out there. Tell his coach to let him play man-to-man then.”

The first reporter didn’t inquire about the meaning of the nickname, but another did and Newton offered this explanation. “He was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines,” Newton said. “Cheerleaders usually have glitter on.”

This was clearly meant to rib the young linebacker after he’d tried to insult Newton earlier in the week.

Cam Newton Was Nearly Perfect on Thursday Night

On the field, Newton had every reason to smile. He played two series against an Eagles defense that was without many of its starters, including the entire defensive line.

Still, Newton did his job.

He completed 8 of 9 passes for 103 yards, a TD, no interceptions or sacks. Beyond the numbers and even the competition, Newton should a level of comfort with the offense that we haven’t seen from him since he came to New England last summer.

If he can continue to play at this level, he should have no problem holding off Patriots rookie Mac Jones.

Mac Jones Wasn’t Far Behind Him

As well as Newton played, Jones was very close.

The rookie completed 13 of 19 passes for 146 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but he did lead two long scoring drives. Like Newton, he was victimized by the suddenly spotty kicking from undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin. Aside from that, Jones has established himself as a worthy backup to Newton–if nothing else.