Cam Newton Has Sold His Condo: Report

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton has sold his residence–at least one of them.

The 31-year-old former NFL MVP signed with the Patriots this offseason after spending his entire career with the Carolina Panthers. It has been an up-and-down season with the Patriots, and he seemingly has more detractors than supporters in Patriots Nation–though the most important one (Bill Belichick) has stuck with him.

Before all of this Patriots business got started, Newton was already seemingly preparing for a transitional period.

Charlotte Hornets Rookie LaMelo Ball Reportedly Buys Newton’s Condo

Per Panthers beat writer, Sheena Quick, Newton put his condo on the market back in July, which is around the time he signed with the Patriots. It seems as though Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball purchased the new lavish home.

Cam Newton put his Charlotte digs on the market in July and now there’s a new tenant – LaMelo Ball. Terms of the deal of were undisclosed. Atlanta Entertainment Real Estate Agent Pierre Reeves @Cribs4sell on IG brokered the deal. pic.twitter.com/fepQmtlRPw — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 12, 2020

I’m not sure how long or even if Ball is living in the condo as of yet, but if he is, it didn’t help his shooting eye in his NBA preseason debut. Ball grabbed 10 rebounds and dished 4 assists, but went scoreless after missing all 5 of his shots from the field.

No need to panic Hornets fans. It’s only preseason, and he showed off some sweet ballhandling and distribution skills. Perhaps him taking over Newton’s old digs is rather symbolic. At one point, Newton was the biggest sports icon in Charlotte.

It might be appropriate for Ball to live where the previous King of Charlotte once called home.

What Does This Mean for Newton’s Future with the Patriots?

Because Newton put his condo for sale during the summer, it probably has nothing to do with his time with New England. It was clear from the beginning that Newton was aware his stay in New England could be a short one. His sale of the condo could have been about leaving the Charlotte area, and that’s all.

What might be more telling is that he has not taken up a permanent residence–as far as we know–anywhere else. On the strength of a one-year deal from the Patriots, there is no wonder that’s the case.

If Newton Leaves Patriots, Where Might He Land?

If Newton does move on from the Patriots, one potential landing spot to watch is Washington. Newton’s former head coach Ron Rivera is now in charge of the Football Team, and the two seem to have maintained a strong relationship.

We don’t know what Washington plans to do with Alex Smith or Dwayne Haskins, but if the team moves on from both, Newton’s name is bound to come up–assuming he hasn’t re-signed with the Patriots.

Also, keep an eye on teams that might be in need of a quarterback, but who aren’t in a position to draft a player who figures to be ready to come in and start in Week 1. That could be the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts, or even the Detroit Lions if they trade Matthew Stafford.

