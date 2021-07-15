Cam Newton Opens Up: ‘This is Not a Me Vs. Him Thing’

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton wants everyone to know, he’s not in the least bit adversarial toward rookie QB Mac Jones.

Newton appeared on the latest episode of ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Rubin show. He talked about the upcoming season, his mindset and position as well as the potential quarterback competition with Jones.

Cam Newton Reiterates Mac Jones Was the Right Pick

Newton has been honest and forthcoming since coming to New England. He’s taken the blame for poor individual and team results.

Still, he has remained confident, at least on the outside, and maintained his belief that he can raise his and the team’s level of play. Based on the answer Newton gave to Keyshawn Johnson on the episode, it’s clear he understands why the Patriots selected Jones with the 15th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Newton said:

Let’s be honest, I have been playing this game long enough to know that is the right pick,” Newton said. “I have said it numerous, numerous times, what you’re not going to get out of me is a disgruntled person. Mac and cheese is a person who is, ever since I’ve seen him, he’s came on into the locker room with a business approach, learning his teammates, understanding that ‘I have to raise my level of play from the collegiate level to the professional level.’ I’m here for him, as well as he’s here for me. Just like [Jarrett] Stidham. Just like Brian Hoyer. It’s no different. Our job is to be the best player we can possibly be for the New England Patriots. No matter what is asked of us, it’s our job to be that. That’s what it pretty much comes down to, so when Mac was picked there was no type of ill-will feelings and there’s still no ill-will feelings because competition brings out the best in everybody.

Here is a look at the portion of the segment from the official Twitter account of the Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin show:

“That’s the right pick.”@CameronNewton explains why he feels no ill will over the Patriots selection of Mac Jones. #KJZ pic.twitter.com/Sk3ZXM8Yr9 — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) July 15, 2021

Cam Newton: “It’s Time to Put Up, Or Shut Up’

Another key element of Newton’s interview on the show had to do with his view on the upcoming season, and where he is in relation to his time in New England and his entire career. Newton called the upcoming season “time to put up or shut up.”

Here is another excerpt from the conversation:

For me, the Patriots’ organization has been impeccable. My time there has been everything I could have asked for. I guess it’s now time for me to uphold my end of the bargain, through and through. At times, I do remind myself, ‘People forget who you are, and what you’ve done.’ So, now I’m in a position where I need to be my best self. It’s really put-up or shut-up time,

Whether you’re a fan of Newton or not, it is hard to deny the compelling nature of his journey as an NFL player, and even his evolution as a man in professional sports. As someone who has covered Newton in some capacity since his rookie season, the changes and maturity are noticeable.

Patriots fans will be hoping to see the same as it relates to an on-field product in 2021.