NFL Analyst Calls Ex-Patriot and Former MVP ‘Washed Up’

What’s the next step for former New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton? Well, if you ask CBS Sports’ Damon Amendolara, the former NFL MVP is “washed up.”

I spoke with Amendolara just before the Super Bowl and asked him if he thought Newton would be a fit with the Denver Broncos or anywhere else in the NFL.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Amendolara didn’t pull any punches.





Play



Does Cam Newton Have a Future in the NFL in 2022? CBS Sports host Damon Amendolara joins Heavy's Brian Mazique to discuss whether Cam Newton will have an opportunity to play in the NFL in 2022. +++ Sportscaster Damon Amendolara, known by his fans as D.A., hosts “The D.A. Show" weekday mornings on CBS Sports Radio from 6:00a-10:00a ET. D.A.'s interviews often create a comfort and… 2022-02-11T19:37:39Z

“I think he’s washed up,” Amendolara said. “You know when he left Carolina, the Panthers made a pretty declarative statement, ‘we don’t think he’s got football left, because the panthers didn’t have a better option. They certainly didn’t seem like you know, they had this all figured out. Look at what it’s been the last two years: [Teddy] Bridgewater, [Sam] Darnold yada, yada, yada, bringing back Cam newton. Cam then goes to New England and pretty obviously he was really limited. The Patriots missed the playoffs, then this past season he is without a job. He loses the job to a rookie in Mac Jones in training camp of the preseason. He’s out of work for most of the year. The only reason the Panthers bring him back is because their quarterback situation’s so bad, and again he kind of falls short. You know it’s nothing against him because clearly it’s not his fault, it’s just that his athleticism has eroded and he’s just not the QB that he once was from a physical standpoint. So I just don’t see how you can give Cam Newton another look here because we now have a pretty good sample size that he just doesn’t have the skills anymore.”

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Has Cam Newton Gotten a Fair Chance the Past 2 Years?

Amendolara says Newton has been able to deliver a fair “sample size” allowing a complete judgment of his fitness to continue to contribute as an NFL quarterback, but there is an argument to be made he hasn’t.

In 2020, Newton and the Patriots were off to a 2-1 start with the quarterback’s versatility and leadership playing a major role.

He threw for 397 yards a TD and ran for two more scores in a 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 2. Unfortunately, he caught COVID ahead a Week 4 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots lost that game and had their next contest against the Denver Broncos delayed.

Newton returned but he never looked quite the same as he did before he contracted the virus, and the Patriots missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record. During the preseason ahead of the 2021 campaign, Newton took all the first-team reps while Patriots rookie Mac Jones seemed poised to be his backup.

Newton, who was unvaccinated at the time, landed in COVID protocols after a miscommunication and misunderstanding of the NFL rules. Though he came back and took first team reps in the third preseason contest, the Patriots surprisingly released him awarding Jones the starting spot.

Newton got vaccinated but didn’t get picked up by an NFL team until his old squad, the Panthers signed him in November.

Carolina’s offensive line was in shambles, but Newton still made an impact in his first two games back with his old team. He didn’t start in his debut, but he still threw for a score and ran for another in a 34-10 upset victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The following week, Newton started against the Washington Football Team. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 189 yards, 2 TDs and he ran for another. Still, the Panthers lost the game 27-21. Unfortunately for Newton and the Panthers, things went downhill from there.

Harassed by a dogged Miami Dolphins pass rush, Newton completed only 5 of 21 throws and threw 2 picks in a lopsided 33-10 loss on the road. The rest of the year was marked by marginal performances from the Panthers overall–even once Newton was benched in favor of the returning Darnold.

While there is some obvious slippage with Newton’s performance, there are some extenuating circumstances with each of his last two team situations. COVID, a lack of weapons and a horrendous offensive line aren’t exactly positive factors in a quarterback’s quest for success.

Has Newton consistently performed like the guy who won the 2015 NFL MVP? No, but “washed up” might be a bit of overkill.

An Offbeat Potential Landing Spot For Cam Newton

Newton isn’t in a position to walk into a starting spot, so he will need to accept a backup role, or an opportunity to compete for a starting job if he wants to continue his career.

If he’s open to a different kind of opportunity, the Baltimore Ravens might have a special role for him. Imagine Newton as a backup for Lamar Jackson and also a gadget guy capable of lining up as an H-Bacvk or tight end capable of popping into the backfield to throw the football.

Newton would also give the Ravens another weapon in a power running-playaction situation in short-yardage situations.

The sort of trickery and different looks the Ravens could use with Jackson and Newton on the field seems endless.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!