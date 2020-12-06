Cam Newton’s Pre-Game Outfit Inspires Cartoon References

The New England Patriots‘ quarterback Cam Newton is easily the most polarizing player in the NFL. From his pre-game outfits to his up-and-down play on the field, Newton draws the spotlight every time he’s in front of a camera.

On Sunday, the always fashionable Newton showed up in an outfit that inspired cartoon references as the team prepared for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Inspector Gadget

Newton rocks the Inspector Gadget look as the team arrives for the game with the Chargers.

Cam Newton going with the Inspector Gadget look today. https://t.co/w9NWOs6wy3 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 6, 2020

With all due respect to the iconic cartoon character, he never rocked the jewelry, eye, or neckwear that Newton has incorporated into his look on this Sunday.

The Best of Cam Newton’s Outfits

Newton has had a variety of looks this season. Some of them may or may not have been your cup of tea. However, he’s always succeeded in making a statement and expressing himself, which it appears is his goal.

Here is a look at some of Newton’s more memorable fashion moments in 2020.

Huge Game for the Patriots

No matter what Newton wore today, it doesn’t change how huge Sunday’s game is for the Patriots. At 5-6, the team really needs to win the rest of its games to have a strong chance of making the playoffs.

At the most, it could probably afford to go 4-1 the rest of the way to finish 9-7, and even then they will need tons of help from other teams.

The Chargers are 3-8, but with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, the Bolts are dangerous. As Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald say in a recent video spot, the Patriots cannot afford to take the Chargers lightly.

The Patriots can't underestimate the 3-8 Chargers today. @KGuregian and @_AndrewCallahan break down the path to victory: pic.twitter.com/GLN1zf9aDw — Boston Herald Sports (@BosHeraldSports) December 6, 2020

Newton must beware of Chargers elite edge defender Joey Bosa. He’s one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, and if he can be a disruptive force in the Patriots’ backfield, it will drastically hinder what New England wants to do offensively.

Newton is battling an abdomen injury that kept him limited at practice throughout the week and questionable for the game until his active status was confirmed on Sunday.

The Patriots must keep him upright and clean if we’re to see Newton get back to his early-season form.

Newton is still playing to solidify his leverage as a potential free agent this offseason. The Patriots will have decisions to make at quarterback, and no one knows if they will offer Newton another free-agent deal. New England could also franchise tag him, or simply allow the 2015 NFL MVP to walk in free agency.

There is a belief some teams in the NFL will offer Newton a chance to be their starting quarterback in 2021, and if that’s the case, the Patriots may not want to match such an offer. That’s all fodder for a conversation in a few months. For now, Newton needs his go-go Gadget arm to do its job.

