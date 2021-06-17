Cam Newton Reportedly ‘Feeling It’ on Final Day of Patriots Mini-Camp

Don’t expect Cam Newton to just hand the New England Patriots‘ starting job over to Mac Jones or anyone else this offseason.

The polarizing 32-year-old former NFL MVP endured some challenges during OTAs with a hand injury, and struggled throwing the ball on Tuesday. However, he bounced back with a vengeance on Wednesday with a fantastic performance throwing the foot all and processing information.

Many of Newton’s haters will cringe at the thought of him performing well because it will likely tighten his grip on the starter’s job.

NBC Sports Boston tweeted the following video below with the caption “Cam Newton FEELING it” It shows Newton healthy, vibrant and delivering the ball accurately.

According to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Newton hired a familiar face in George Whitfield to help him refine his mechanics during the offseason. While there were some issues with accuracy on Tuesday, the work Newton has been putting in with Whitfield, as well as with the Patriots’ coaching staff was clear to see.

There was a some slippage after Newton hurt his hand, and while throwing in the rain, but things look promising now.

Cam Newton Knows the Other QBs Are After His Job

During his only media session of the offseason, Newton was his normal, transparent self as he acknowledged all four Patriots quarterbacks’ desire to be the team’s starter.

Newton said:

“I’d be a fool if I didn’t think Brian Hoyer wants to be a starter. I’d be a fool not to think Mac & Cheese (Jones) wanted to be a starter. I’d be a fool if Jarrett Stidham didn’t want to be a starter. You’d be a fool to think that I don’t want to be a starter.”

Besides Brian Hoyer, who isn’t considering a strong threat to start, Newton is by far the most experienced quarterback on the Patriots roster. Jones is a rookie and Stidham, while heading into his third year as a professional, has never started an NFL game, and he’s thrown just 44 passes in the regular season.

Based on that factor alone, the Patriots coaching staff is leaning in Newton’s favor. When you consider Newton has the strongest leadership qualities, mobility and size that helps in the running game, and there will be an uphill climb for any competitor–even if he struggles with accuracy here and there.

Newton Finishes Strong

It was important for Newton to finish the mandatory Mini-camp on a high note. He had dealt with an injury and perhaps some overreaction from the media, which bled into the fan base that was already divided on whether to support him for a second year as the team’s quarterback.

Playing well on Wednesday should establish some momentum for Newton heading into training camp in July, and it reaffirms who the top dog is at the position.

As it is, it will take an injury or a herculean effort from Jones and/or Jarrett Stidham to unseat Newton as the QB1 in New England.