Cam Newton Has a Strong Message While He Recovers From COVID-19

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton took to social media on Wednesday with a strong message for fans and the world while he recovers from COVID-19.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Cam Newton Staying Positive

Prior to Newton’s tweet, he’d already posted his first message since testing positive for COVID-19 on Instagram. As has been his style since he signed with the Patriots this summer, Newton kept the vibe positive and reflective.

According to the latest reports, Newton has remained asymptomatic since testing positive last week. If he remains that way and produces two straight negative test results more than 24 hours apart, he would normally be allowed to return to the Patriots facility.

I say normally because the situation has become more complicated since Newton originally tested positive.

Two More Patriots Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray, and starting cornerback, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore have also tested positive.

Gilmore, who played in the Patriots’ rescheduled contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, is now in quarantine, but it isn’t known if he has infected anyone on his team or the Chiefs.

Because the Patriots now have three known players and/or members of their staff who are positive, the team must take all precautions to prevent a widespread outbreak on–if it hasn’t already happened.

The Patriots canceled practice on Wednesday and Thursday and worked remotely on those days. Head coach Bill Belichick will even do his normal meeting with the media via conference call rather than a video teleconference.

Patriots announce Bill Belichick will speak to media tomorrow morning over conference call. Belichick had been doing WebEx video calls all season long. — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) October 8, 2020

With these extra precautions being put into place, you have to wonder if Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos is going to happen as scheduled. That’s a game many hoped Newton could make it back in time for, but the safest approach would probably be the have the entire Patriots team quarantine for two weeks before practicing, and certainly before playing.

