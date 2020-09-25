Cam Newton Has ‘Cute’ Response to Question About His Completion Rate

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton has been phenomenal through two weeks. His overall grades have been good from all outlets, and he’s completed 71 percent of his throws. When that stat was mentioned to him on Thursday, Newton had an interesting answer.

Cam Newton on his 71% completion percentage: “Yeah, that’s cute, but we want to win.” — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) September 25, 2020

Cam Newton: I've bought into the Patriots | Press Conference

Newton hasn’t publicly spoken about any of his individual accomplishments this season. In fact, he has repeatedly emphasized that it’s early in the year, and that he is focused on one number, and that’s the win column.

Clearly, Newton’s performance and impact on the Patriots is getting everyone’s attention:

Newton Has Been All About Team From Day 1 With the Patriots

Whether it has been showing support for N’Keal Harry, rocking a shirt from Julian Edelman’s clothing line, or handing the ball to David Andrews to spike after his second touchdown in Week 1, Newton has done nothing but think about his teammates this season.

This is a major contrast to what most of his critics said about him leading up to his arrival in New England. Patriots captain Matthew Slater spoke about Newton’s commitment to grasping the playbook:

Can Newton and the Patriots Keep it Going Against the Raiders?

The Patriots’ undersized front seven might have some issues containing the Las Vegas Raiders’ running game, especially if Josh Jacobs is healthy enough to play. Also, the Raiders have some dynamic weapons in the passing game in Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs, but Vegas’ defense hasn’t been stellar.

In fact, the Raiders’ pass defense is ranked 29th in the NFL through two weeks, and the defense overall is ranked 26th. If those numbers hold true, it could be a shootout and another big day statistically for the Patriots.

Something tells me, the Patriots will be looking to take the air out of the ball with their own running game, and a nice mix of Newton. We’ll see.

