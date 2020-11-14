Cam Newton Drops Quote of the Year During Interview

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton might deliver the best interviews of anyone in professional sports. In one of his recent gems, Newton uttered a candidate for quote of the year.

Newton: “I Was Getting Tired of Sucking”

Shortly after Nick Folk booted the game-winning field goal that helped the Patriots end their four-game losing streak, a smiling Newton spoke with Salters who asked him about the win and his performance.

Newton said, “I was getting tired of sucking.”

Newton didn’t throw any touchdown passes, but he did find the end zone twice on the ground and he was incredibly efficient with his throws. His qualities, the overall rushing attack, special teams, and a defense that finally woke up in time were the keys to the victory.

Newton’s Day Can Be Something to Build Upon

It seems Newton might be returning to the form he showed in the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks when he was beginning to look like the biggest offseason steal in the NFL. Pats Pulpit’s Mark Schofield wrote:

Much of the angst surrounding the Patriots offense right now stems from worries over the passing game. If you dive into the numbers, over the past two weeks quarterback Cam Newton has completed 42 of 60 passes for 448 yards, no touchdowns, but also no interceptions. Over that same span of time, Newton has also carried the football 19 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Beyond that, Newton’s QBR of 90.1 in Week 9 placed him sixth in the league, behind Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco (sigh), Kyler Murray, and Matt Ryan. One data point, but Newton’s best QBR of the season, even surpassing his numbers in the narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 2.

Many critics are slow to validate any success had against the Jets, so while Newton may have shined, he needs a strong performance on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens to win over a few more naysayers.

The Big Hit Doesn’t Appear to Have Led to an Immediate Issue

While Newton played well against the Jets, one instance of a lack of recognition cost him. He was drilled by Jets rookie safety Ashtyn Davis who had a direct bead on the quarterback after tight end Ryan Izzo released into the flat.

Had Newton seen Davis, he would have had Izzo for a big gainer. He didn’t and ate a massive hit that looked as though it might have resulted in a case of whiplash. Newton said he was having some neck discomfort the following day. However, he hasn’t appeared on the injury report all week and has been a full participant throughout.

That’s a good sign and a testament to his toughness. He’s taken some tough hits during his entire career, and I’m sure he’d be just fine if he doesn’t have to take another one like that again.

