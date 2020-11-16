Cam Newton Unleashes Epic Post-Game Celebration in the Rain [WATCH]

The New England Patriots Cam Newton loves to enjoy a win as much as he laments a loss. After a huge 23-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, he enjoyed himself in the rain.

Cam Newton Soaking it In

Newton is a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve. It’s what makes him such a polarizing figure, and so likable for his hardcore fans. No one takes a loss as hard, and likewise, no one enjoys a victory more. The image above and the video captured Newton simply enjoying life in conjunction with the victory.

If you ever want to know how well things went with the Patriots on Sunday or Monday, all you have to do is look at Newton’s face during and after the game.

I love Cam Newton and I don’t care who knows #ŁFG pic.twitter.com/bBRQqBZeY4 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) November 16, 2020

Cam Newton’s Highly Efficient Game

Newton didn’t deliver a stat-filled performance, but he did complete 13 of 17 passes for 118 yards a touchdown, and most importantly no turnovers. All night long, Newton made the right decisions, and initially, it looked as though he only made one major error.

He had Jakobi Meyers wide open in the back of the end zone and he didn’t get it to him accurately. The Patriots had to settle for the field goal. It didn’t come back to bite them in the end, but if Newton converts on that play, this one is pretty much out of reach much earlier.

Jakobi Meyers Continues to Emerge as a Star

speaking of Meyers, the second-year, undrafted receiver continues to emerge. He followed up his huge performance on Monday night against the Jets with another strong day. In addition to recording five receptions for 59 yards, Meyers also threw a TD pass to Rex Burkhead on a WR option play.

Newton commented on his old buddy’s great play during the post-game presser:

Ditto For Damien Harris

Just as Meyers has emerged, so too has second-year running back Damien Harris. He ran like a man possessed on Sunday night. Harris attacked the line of scrimmage with reckless abandon and it produced a 22-carry, 121-yard performance.

Quite honestly, the play of the offensive line and Harris’ aggressive approach set the tone for the game, and Newton rode the wave. Harris’ day was all the more impressive when you consider he came into the game banged up. Harris was nursing a chest and ankle injury and we weren’t positive he’d be in the lineup until just an hour or so before the game started.

The Patriots are waiting for Sony Michel to return from injured reserve, but there are many people who believe Harris has secured his spot permanently.

Damien Harris, the Patriots' No. 1 RB, and not giving that job back. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 16, 2020

Damien Harris is a PROBLEM. He’s dominating right now 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U7DQnGRWmC — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) November 16, 2020

Damien Harris is the real deal! #pats — Dan Koppen (@koppen67) November 16, 2020

Even once Michel comes back, I’m not sure he can bring the attitude and success that Harris has produced. Suddenly, this offense isn’t looking too bad.

