Cam Newton Looks Shredded in New Instagram Photos (LOOK)

The New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is finally healthy, and he’s been posting images on his Instagram that show off a leaner physique. To put it bluntly, he’s ripped and appears to be in the kind of shape that could lead to a bounce-back season.

Newton’s Work With the QB Guru

Newton has re-enlisted the help of George Whitfield Jr., a well-known QB coach who is helping Newton get back to some fundamentals that may have gotten out whack as he compensated for a soldier injury, he just recently opened up about in a video on his YouTube channel.

Newton shows off some of the workouts with Whitfield, but in the images, you can see there is little to no fat on the 32-year-old’s frame.

Newton said earlier this year that he was looking to lose weight ahead of the upcoming season. While he’s still a huge guy, which was evident during OTAs and minicamp, he does appear to be carrying more lean muscle, which might lend itself to more fluidity.

Newton is Flexing at the Cigar Spot

While the image below was taken at Newton’s cigar shop, and a part of the hype for his BET show Smoke and Sip, it’s probably no mistake the former MVP’s ripped arms are on display.

Newton’s show had guests like comedian and business mogul Steve Harvey, rapper and talk show host Da Brat, strip club owner Mr. Magic, rapper Two Chainz and others. The show provided a few sound bites and quotes through the summer, and served as a reminder of Newton’s overall brand which reaches beyond the football field.

Newton Sports a New Helmet and Leaner-Frame

The drills keep coming for Newton in this short video. Many fans and equipment detail experts quickly noticed Newton had switched head gear. It might be a preview into what he will adopt heading into the 2021 season.

One might also notice how lean Newton looks in the video. It appears as though he may have accomplished his weight-loss goal.

Patriots Are Retooled on Both Sides of the Ball

The Patriots have done their part to surround Newton with better weapons for this season. Bill Belichick signed two top-flight tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. He also inked new wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

The offensive line, if it remains reasonably healthy, should be one of the best in the NFL. Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Trent Brown could be a fearsome five in front of Newton and what should be a strong running game.

Damien Harris is back, and the Patriots still have Sony Michel, James White, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor. This offense should be a physical, power attack that is more capable of hurting teams through the air than they were last season.

If Newton can remain healthy and continue to make the strides that were reported from the final practice in minicamp, the ceiling in New England might be much higher than most expect.