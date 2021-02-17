Cam Newton Spotted in Amazing Video at Georgia Roller Rink

Cam Newton is a man of many talents. In addition to being a starting quarterback in the NFL, former NFL MVP, and multi-time Pro-Bowler, Newton is also an expert rollerskater.

Newton showed off the latter talent on Valentine’s Day when he took his family to a Smyrna, Georgia roller rink and drew tons of attention skating joyfully in a pink blazer and jeans. Take a look at the video captured by TMZ Sports.

Relaxing and Preparing for the 2021 Season

Things were tough for Newton in 2020. After signing late in the offseason with the Patriots in the midst of a pandemic, Newton had his worst season as a professional. Newton tossed just 8 TD passes to 10 interceptions.

He did run for 12 scores, but the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Newton caught COVID in Week 3, endured the year with almost no noteworthy offensive weapons, and still took the majority of blame from fans and most members of the media.

Despite all of that, it appears he’s still able to relax, enjoy his family and draw a crowd wherever he goes. Newton has talked about making changes with his spending habits on clothes, and also pledged to lose 20 pounds ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

He also says he’s not going to wait until late in the offseason to make a decision on where he’ll play in 2021. He has seemingly learned from his experiences this past year and would like to get as early of a start as possible with the playbook he’s tasked with grasping.

Chances Increasing that Newton Returns to New England?

At one point, it appeared a return to New England was a long shot for Newton. However, lately, talk of Newton’s return to Foxborough appears to be shifting a bit. ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson and Mike Reiss have both seemingly endorsed the idea–on different levels.

NFL Insider Mike Giardi also made a case for a second go-round with Newton.

Many who are being fair and logical know that Newton wasn’t given the best tools for success. With the availability of big-name quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson still up in the air, and with available players like Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, and even Ryan Fitzpatrick not offering the wow factor, it stands to reason a Newton return could easily be the smartest strategy for the Patriots.

It may not be an abundantly popular decision if it comes to pass, but if New England gets off to a fast start, the doubters and critics would be silenced by the team’s success. If you think back to 2020 when Newton had played well through the first two weeks, and the Patriots were two yards away from a 2-0 start, the talk was much different.

Many were wondering aloud when the Patriots might give Newton a raise or extend his contract. He got COVID days before the team took on the Kansas City Chiefs, and things were mostly downhill from there.

If New England does bring Newton back, they will be banking on him taking the steps that COVID and a short offseason took from him in 2020.

